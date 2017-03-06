The Falcon’s 17-18 ASSP candidate endorsements

Preface:

Wednesday, March 8, the SPU community will vote to elect next year’s ASSP Officer Core. Traditionally, The Falcon Newspaper interviews each candidate for the six open positions and publishes endorsements.

Members of The Falcon editorial board, made up of four current editors, interview each candidate, asking the same 10 questions. Everyone is given an equal amount of time to address the board. After these interviews, the editorial board endorses candidates based on their answers.

However, it is extremely important to note that SPU’s student government is established in such a way that a majority of our budget is provided by Associated Students of Seattle Pacific. Thus, this relationship creates an unavoidable conflict of interest.

The Society of Professional Journalists (SPJ) code of ethics states that “journalists should: avoid conflicts of interest, real or perceived; remain free of associations and activities that may compromise integrity or damage credibility.”

We acknowledge that the conflict of interest exists, but the decisions for candidate endorsements are in no way based on our interests alone. Our endorsement decisions are made with our community in mind. They are meant to keep ASSP candidates accountable to their positions by examining their strengths, weaknesses and positions on issues relevant to our campus.

Furthermore, due to lack of availability or response, not all positions will be endorsed. We will only be directly endorsing three positions this year, President, Executive Vice President and Vice President of Campus Activities.



We are unable to endorse a candidate for Vice President of Intercultural Affairs, due to a conflict of interest regarding Manola Secaira, who is currently The Falcon’s news editor. Additionally, we will not be endorsing candidates who are running unopposed.

President

Keana Fine

Why: The ASSP president is responsible for tending to ASSP senate and promoting collaboration between student interests and administration.

Combining her unique perspective and communication skills with a desire to bring students together, Keana Fine is an excellent individual to represent our student body.

Fine prides herself on her ability to be versatile, personable and adaptable.

By integrating these skills, she hopes to create a culture of leadership here at SPU that will hopefully cultivate and reinspire campus pride and involvement.

She recognizes the diversity of our campus and hopes to make strides toward mutually beneficial collaboration between student leaders by listening to their distinct narratives.

Even though Fine does not have concrete leadership experience here at SPU, her perspective is extremely valuable.

For these reasons, we believe you should vote for Keana Fine for ASSP President.

Executive Vice President

Danielle Meier

Why: Leading senate meetings, participating in multiple committees and enhancing student representation are among the chief responsibilities of the ASSP Executive Vice President.

Danielle Meier’s leadership experience, passion for student engagement and commitment to our community make her the best choice for this position.

Meier has held a myriad of leadership positions, from participating on Hill Hall council to being President of the SPU Set Free Movement. She has also served as this year’s Senator at Large as which she has had direct involvement in the allocation of ASSP funds, proceedings and committees.

Furthermore, Meier’s deep love for not only our community but also Seattle’s is displayed through her work with the King County Prosecuting Office, where she worked with the Senior Deputy prosecuting attorney for the criminal division special assault unit handling cases of commercial sex exploitation and human trafficking.

Her drive to cultivate community, inspire meaningful conversation and increase student participation are just some of the reasons why you should vote Danielle Meier as ASSP Executive Vice President.

Vice President of Campus Activities

Garrett Berkey

Why: Along with managing ASSP events, the VPCA helps lead the Student Union Board, Outdoor Recreation Program, homecoming, media and clubs.

Garrett Berkey’s experiences as an RA in Hill Hall and the co-founder of SPU’s Bike Club give him a solid foundation to exceptionally lead and carry out the requirements of the VPCA position.

Berkey truly cares for our community here at SPU. He prides himself on his commitment to his faith and his ability to be a constructive listener.

He is deeply passionate about creating an atmosphere where students feel they can be open and honest with each other, regardless of their different opinions.

Berkey also hopes to increase student access to the tools SPU has to offer though the use of OrgSync and other social media platforms, thus helping to close the gap between students and student leaders.

Moreover, Berkey aims to be direct, approachable, efficient and responsive to critical student feedback.

Other Candidates

ASSP President

Mary Liu

I am running not for myself, but for the people. Being a voice for the unheard is immensely significant in a time and place where free speech is becoming more commonly abused. Moreover, the underlying issues are overlooked.

College is a time of transition when everyone begins to discover more about themselves. I saw that as a first-year myself, and I have extensive experience working with SPU orientation as a leader my sophomore year and a part of core team the next, working both as a leader and part of a team. Additionally, my experience as a Wesleyan Small Group leader taught me valuable listening skills to create a welcoming atmosphere.

I will create an environment of acceptance and growth for members of our community to stand together and will not let any sexual orientation, race or belief come between us. Mental health is important; engaging in active conversation on what really matters is important. We need to work to improve not only the student body but also the student mind.

I want to make SPU a safe space not just for the majority, but every single person here. You have a voice, you deserve to be represented, and you deserve to be heard. Everyone should feel welcome here at SPU.

As your president, I will not just try. I will make it happen for you. #LiuForYou

Executive Vice President

Deanna Isbell

I am campaigning for the role of Executive Vice President because I am passionate about SPU and want to be a part of the team working to continue to make SPU into the best community that it can be. As EVP it will always be my first and foremost priority to ensure that all voices in our community are heard, and to enable each of them to take action. I will do this through three primary initiatives.

First, I will work to increase communication between ASSP and Senate and their constituents to increase student awareness of the issues being discussed by these groups and to better represent the ideas and opinions of those they represent. Secondly, I will work to break down the barriers that stand between individuals, clubs, campus organizations and the ideas that they want to bring to life on our campus, to make it easier for students to be actively involved in campus life.

Thirdly, as part of my job as the chair of the Student Leadership Development committee, I will work diligently to bring in the most valuable leadership training available so that all student leaders are enabled to become the best they can be to serve our community.

I believe that my broad leadership experience, commitment to representative government and history of consistency and reliability make me a great fit for this position, and I would be honored to have your vote to serve our community for the 2017-2018 school year.

Vice President of Finance

Akshy Palanisamy

My name is Akshy Palanisamy; you can call me Ash. I would like to serve as your VP of Finance. My dream is to increase the overall excitement on campus. My vision for the university is one in which each and every student will

gleefully say, “I love SPU!” My goal is to promote and increase funding for department centric events, increase the financial literacy of students and, most important of all, empower the imagination that students have for what the university can become. I firmly believe students have the power to change the environment of SPU and what kind of campus they leave behind.

I am just an average student, a junior, majoring in computer science, working at an IT helpdesk. I was inspired by a fellow student named Keana Aquino Fine, who stated that life at this university is more than just a pit stop, that this campus could be one where all students could be empowered to be leaders.

My name is Ash (Akshy Palanisamy), and I would like to serve as your VP of Finance.

VP of Campus Activities

Andrea Phillips

I am campaigning for Vice President of Campus Activities because I have had hands-on experience working with the current VPCA and I know what an impact this role has on the community at SPU. I am confident that with my training as a STUB programmer this year I have the qualifications necessary to fulfill the duties of VPCA.

Something that I have learned through student leadership is the importance of feeling at home and included in order to prosper academically, socially and spiritually. In the role of VPCA, I hope to empower students through activities and events to feel like they belong and are valued on this campus. I intend to come alongside clubs, ORP, Media and STUB to accomplish this goal by being present and engaged in their endeavors.

My first goal as VPCA is to make sure that all students are not only heard but listened to and taken into account. This includes reaching out to upperclassmen and commuter students and continuing STUB’s endeavors to promote better accessibility for all our events on a larger scale. Secondly, I hope to foster better interaction and communication between leadership groups on campus such as STUB, ORP, ASSP and all the clubs because the quality of the events on campus could be enhanced if we used each other’s strengths and resources. Thirdly, I want to promote campus activities, especially clubs, better so that every student has the opportunity to create a home for themselves here and make it “their” SPU.

Vice President of Ministries

Kathryn Baumheckel

After being under the ministry umbrella for two years, I have seen how the ministries on campus are changing lives and encouraging growth of the Christian faith. I believe in the outreach and discipleship that is happening and would love to continue to be in a position that would help empower the ministry community to broaden these horizons to even greater lengths.

Additionally, I want to consider alternate forms of spirituality and how different cultures can help enrich our own faith journeys. The reality of our campus is that, while we are a private Christian institute, not all of our students fit into the Christian religion. Our peers who do not practice the Christian faith should still have a space where their faith and spirituality is respected, valued and able to grow.

If we become more concerned about our own personal story and neglect to listen to the stories around us, then how much wisdom and experience are we missing out on? We should also consider the student body that does not fit into the majority demographic of students, such as older students or students who are married and in school. They, too, should have a place of fellowship and the opportunity for service and spiritual growth. My primary vision is to be attentive to the student voice, their spiritual needs and how to best meet those needs with attentiveness and a servant’s heart.

VP of Intercultural Affairs

Melissa Del Rio

I’m running as Vice President of Intercultural Affairs (VPIA), because I believe my personal ethnic, cultural and ability experiences have prepared me to live out VPIA authentically. I’ll bring conversational skills in Spanish, American Sign Language (ASL) and accessibility awareness.

My goals for VPIA are to bring an increased sense of belonging and culture awareness, to represent the student body intersectionally on campus and to hold intersection justice conversations. I’ve had many opportunities leading and working in diverse settings, such as: leading a multi-cultural club and volunteering for the special needs prom in high school, dancing on a Latino dance team, teaching at Quest children’s ministry and many more experiences.

Furthermore, as a women of color with disabilities, I stand for justice that includes but is not limited to: gender, accessibility, inclusion, ethnicity, sexuality, community, disability, culture, race, belonging and visibility (for people to feel “seen”). By identifying as a minority woman, I’ll be bringing my lived experiences of microaggressions and life in various cultures to the VPIA position, helping me relate, connect and empathize with people. Also, my camp counselor nickname was Sunshine. So through being Sunshine at SPU, I want to bring hope, joy, love and encouragement for people.

Manola Secaira

I’m running for the position of Vice President of Intercultural Affairs. My goal is to provide avenues for students to explore their cultural identities, to listen to the stories of others, and to build bridges between people and those who might have opposing ideologies in order to foster productive conversation on campus.

I have also noticed a particularly acute increase in political interest and activism among students since our presidential election, and I would like to help students find ways to continue activist work that extends outside of SPU.

Personally, I grew up in a more conservative community that often didn’t discuss social justice issues like racial issues, gender issues and LGBTQ issues, among others, and I have, as a result, had to come to terms with how these issues affect my life despite that. I think that my experience as a person who has deeply changed is something I can use to my advantage in understanding people who either hold different values than I do or people who are undergoing radical changes themselves. I know that personal change is a long, difficult and confusing journey, and because of my personal insight, I have a unique perspective that can aid others in those journeys.

Aside from that, my work as an editor for The Falcon and my time volunteering at Recovery Cafe, a local recovery center, has provided opportunities for me to listen to the stories of others and has reminded me yet again of the positive impact that listening to these stories can have on individuals and communities.