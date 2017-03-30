Stevenson encourages proximity to achieve justice

Chris Yang | The Falcon

When prison guards shepherded a young Bryan Stevenson into the visitation room of a prison, the first thing he saw was a man in chains.

The man, convicted on death row, sat in a chair, chained around his waist, with both his wrists and feet cuffed. Stevenson said it wasn’t something he’d really felt prepared to see, especially as he’d only been a law student at the time.

But Stevenson had arrived with news. He’d been sent to tell the man that he wasn’t at risk of execution any time within the next year.

“As soon as I said that, the man said, ‘Wait, wait, say that again,” Stevenson said.

He said he repeated the sentence for the man three times before the man grabbed his hands and thanked him.

“He said, ‘You’re the first person I’ve met in the two years I’ve been on death row who’s not a death row prisoner or death row guard,’” Stevenson said. “I couldn’t believe how even in my ignorance, being proximate could have an impact on the quality of someone’s life, that it was clear that it could.”

The two began to talk soon after, and Stevenson learned that they were the same age and even shared a birthday. What was meant to be an hour long visit became three hours, a meeting that was only cut short by the prison guard’s decision to bring the inmate back to his cell.

Stevenson told the story of his encounter with the convicted man and others on Tuesday, March 28, at Seattle Pacific University. As the Executive Director of the Equal Justice Initiative, Stevenson came to SPU to be the first chapel speaker of spring quarter just before his larger talk at Seattle’s Benaroya Hall later Tuesday evening.

Due to a large expected attendance for Stevenson’s talk, chapel was held in Royal Brougham Pavilion with an audience of hundreds of students, faculty and guests from outside SPU.

Stevenson recounted his time working as a lawyer, saying his encounter with this particular inmate on death row fired up his desire for justice.

“I had a calling, and my calling was to help condemned people get to higher ground,” he said. “Sometimes our calling has to come from difficult places.”

He said his first experience meeting a man on death row and experiences with other convicted people, including one with a young boy convicted of murder for defending his mother from an abusive boyfriend and one over the phone with a man on death row hours before his death, were formative experiences in coming to understand this.

He said that while the United States contains five percent of the world’s population, it contains 25 percent of the world’s imprisoned, equaling about 2.3 million people in jails and prisons in the United States. This, he said, is the symptom of structural inequality.

“Our politicians have been preaching to us [to] be angry and be afraid for decades,” he said. “When you allow yourself to be governed by fear and anger, you will actually tolerate abuse and inequality … and I really think we need a community of faith to stand against the politics of fear and anger.”

He recounted the story of Saul, an enemy of the church who often wreaked havoc for Christians. However, Saul changed after an encounter with God and went on to become the apostle Paul.

“I worry today that we couldn’t have an apostle Paul because we’d condemn Saul with narratives of fear and anger and we wouldn’t understand all the blessings that we’re actually being shielded from, so we have to change narratives,” he said.

According to Stevenson, the solution to this inequality is encountering others in a personal way, to become “proximate.”

“I believe that as people of faith, we have to understand one of our greatest commandments is that we go and get proximate to people who are suffering—the poor, the neglected. We are called to be in proximity,” he said. “We are called to actually go to those parts of our community where there’s suffering and inequality and injustice, and I believe there’s power there … our faith can be made powerful in spaces of suffering and inequality.”

He was quick to admit that such work is often draining and that those who choose to be proximate will “break” at some point.

“I do what I do because I’m broken too, and the truth is when you get proximate, when you change narratives, when you stay hopeful, when you do uncomfortable things, it will break you,” Stevenson said.

However, this doesn’t deter him.

“I realized that there’s power in the broken. It’s the broken among us that can teach us how justice is supposed to work,” he said. “God’s power is made perfect in weakness.”