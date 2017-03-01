Sessions’ decision predictable

It’s funny how Attorney General Jeff Sessions, a man who was deemed too racist to be a federal judge in the 1980s, is doing exactly what we thought he would. And by “funny,” we mean unsettling.

Monday afternoon, the U.S. Justice Department announced that it will abandon its opposition to a Texas voter ID law that requires voters to present an ID, such as a driver’s license or gun permit, at polling stations. And if you are questioning why it would be difficult to obtain a form of ID, check your privilege.

A federal appeals court last year ruled that it was explicitly discriminatory against Hispanic voters, other minorities and the poor, due to the fact that those who lack the approved forms of identification, nearly 400,000 eligible voters, face round-trip travel times of more than three hours, according to Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. This is right up Sessions’ alley.

As a U.S. senator, Sessions was a strong proponent for strict voter ID laws, often making unfounded claims of voter fraud and intimidation to support his arguments.

Before that, when he was an attorney in Alabama in the 80s, Sessions aggressively prosecuted three civil rights activists for supposedly “tampering” with elections. All three were acquitted in hours.

Let’s get something straight: Voter fraud is nearly non-existent. In fact, there have been just four documented cases of fraud in the 2016 election, three of which were in President Trump’s favor. It’s easy to understand why men like Sessions and Trump adamantly support voter ID laws.

They are afraid.

Every year, the minority share of the vote increases, which means the white majority is becoming smaller, less influential and substantially less Republican.

In 2012, Jonathan Chait, a political analyst for New York Magazine, predicted that by 2020 “nonwhite voters should rise from from a quarter of the 2008 electorate to one third. By 2040, nonwhites will outnumber whites.” Given the data from the past election, these claims prove consistent.

The White House’s decision not only reinforces our grievances against Sessions, the same Coretta Scott King had in 1986, but also brings to light the intentions of the Trump administration.

Sessions is just what we thought he was, but now he has power.