Night of Spirituals and readings celebrate Black History Month

The gospel choir hushed its audience with song.

Thus began the first piece of the night, “Hush, Somebody’s Calling My Name,” a spiritual.

Conversations died down, and all eyes turned to the back of the room where Seattle Pacific’s gospel choir stood. Then, in a single file line, choir members walked to the front of the church, their voices echoing through the air.

Tuesday evening, Feb. 28, the Black Compline event took place at First Free Methodist Church; a night of prayers, music and ecumenical readings celebrating Black History Month.

It featured SPU’s gospel choir and worship arts ensemble, liturgist and artistic director Stephen Newby, pianist Asta Vaicekonis, guest soprano Veronica Moss and readers Raedene Copeland, Karen Gutowsky-Zimmerman, David Leong and Dainius Vaicekonis.

The event was planned by Newby, as explained by William Purcell, the chair of communications and journalism. He had asked Newby about possibly doing a musical event for spring.

Since the event was already in the works, it was included in the Black Lives Matter series organized by the Division of Arts and Humanities, the John Perkins Center and the School of Theology.

Gutowsky-Zimmerman was coming to the end of a reading from Maria Stewart’s “A Prayer of Divine Companionship” when a voice gently sang. Moss slowly walked up to join Gutowsky at the front, and as Gutowsky finished reading, Moss carried on singing “Precious Lord, Take my Hand” by Thomas Dorsey.

After, Leong walked up to the podium and read from William Watley’s “Oh God, I Get So Tired of Racism Wherever I Go.”

“I will not go back to the back of the bus,” he read as Asta Vaicekonis started to play the piano. “I will not accept the invincibility and the inviolability of its mythical sacred precincts.”

Then, as Daimius Vaicekonis finished his reading of James Baldwin’s “Trying to See the Light,” Moss once again made her way to the stage.

Accompanied by the worship arts ensemble, Moss swayed to the music as she sang “Testify” by Edwin and Walter Hawkins, the crowd clapping with her. Event attendees bobbed their heads and sang along to the upbeat song and ended with a round of applause after.

As she read from Garfield Haywood’s “Draw Me, Dear Jesus,” Copeland’s voice echoed, “Draw me dear Jesus. Draw me, and I will run after thee. I will follow thee. Yes, I will follow thee.”

Moss, joined by Asta Vaicekonis on the piano, sang “Is There Any Way” by Walter Hawkins.

The song crescendoed as the gospel choir joined in.

“But I’m going to be just the same / God you promised to be with me,” they sang. “Through the storm and through the rain / God you are my everything.”

With one final song, the gospel choir gathered in the aisle, some standing on the side of the room. And as the last notes of the song “You’re The One” by Raymond Wise hung in the air, the audience cheered. People clapped for the choir, for the arts ensemble, for Moss, for Asta Vaicekonis and for the readers.

Bo Lim, university chaplain and associate professor of Old Testament, was called up to give parting words to end the event.

“We are all the ones that the Lord has called, saved, redeemed,” he said. “And now go forth from this place to make a difference for the Lord. In the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit, and all of God’s people, say amen.”