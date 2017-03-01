Miniature golf holes designed by engineers

Near the Seattle Aquarium lies a new experience for fans of miniature golf. Though it is not a permanent establishment, it is an option for a few months out of the year, usually starting in the winter and ending sometime in the spring.

SMASH PUTT! Miniature Golf Apocalypse — The Finale is a local 21+ miniature golf experience that has been put on almost every year since 2009. Each year, a new place is rented and adjusted to display the different constructions. The board has to find different ways to make the designs fit into the new space.

A board of six artists runs the program: Ben Blankenship, Chris Ford, Jeremy Franklin-Ross, Joel Kikuchi, Mick McCracken and Josh Zelenka.

Almost every year, for a several weekends, the board along with an average of 12 artists, 12 builders and 30 staff members put together 18 different golf holes. Some are brand new designs, some are reimagined holes from earlier years, and some are designs that have been around for a while.

Each hole has something unique about it. One is shaped like a foosball table and another is in a dark room with lasers. A giant operations game and an infinity hole are among other holes in the game.

The current location, near the wheel downtown, provides two small floors with activities. The building has the feel of a maze, with several different rooms throughout.

All the holes are indoors, and the opening room holding approximately seven holes. The rest are set up in individual rooms, with only one or two holes in each.

Jeremy Franklin-Ross, one of the board members, explained during an interview on Sunday, Feb. 26 that some of the designs were works of individual artists, while others were the product of reinventing old designs from years past.

“What do we do when we play?” is a question that Franklin-Ross asks himself when thinking about the designs for each year.

Franklin-Ross emphasized the importance of recognizing the collective efforts behind projects like these. “It isn’t just one person behind everything; it’s a group effort,” Franklin-Ross said.

“As cheesy as it sounds, having had the opportunity to meet all the people I have has been one of the best parts,” Franklin-Ross said. He stated that the whole event was so big because of all of the people involved.

His favorite hole this year is the DJ Pothole. Franklin-Ross said it was inspired by an old project from a decade ago

This hole is not scored and can be different for each person. The player uses several golf balls on a turntable in order to create unique sounds from several instruments.

Some themes that can be found in Franklin-Ross’s personal work is the misappropriation of technology.

“I’ve always loved taking things apart and putting them back together, and it’s a reoccurring theme in my work,” Franklin-Ross said.

Tom Sachs, Survival Research Labs and Meow Wolf are some of his influences.

After having a conversation recently on where they saw the future of SMASH PUTT! going, Franklin-Ross said the board decided that it was not a project they wanted to run forever, but they were also hesitant to hand over the reigns to anyone else.

“Its gotten way bigger every year,” Franklin-Ross said, “and we want to end on a good note, before people can say it was better last year.”

As far as what comes next, Franklin-Ross is excited.

Although the board members are thinking about potential projects for the future, nothing is decided yet.

The only sure factor is that they will be stepping back from the mini-golf scene.

“Ending is hard,” Franklin Ross said, “but, personally, I’m ready and excited to take the hard route.”

SMASH PUTT! is open for the next nine weeks in Seattle, before closing its doors for good.