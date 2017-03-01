It is OK to love One Direction

“Every time I get concerned today, I just remind myself that teenage girls are going to save the whole damn world,” tweeted Phillip Picardi, acknowledging the influence that teenage girls have on society.

This is a statement you don’t hear often – if at all – as the interests and passions of teenage girls and college-aged women are routinely scoffed at by many.

Many areas of entertainment, such as bands, movies, clothing stores and even Starbucks are all automatically seen as less respectable simply for having a large female consumer base.

While this is not often said outright, many brands that appeal to females are ridiculed and not respected, contributing to internal and external misogyny.

One of the most prominent examples of this attitude is seen in the treatment of the British band One Direction.

This band has achieved unprecedented success, releasing five albums in five years — a work ethic that is almost unheard of in the music industry — with four of them charting in the U.S. at number one and their fifth album charting at number two.

This kind of success and achievement are what many artists only achieve after years and years in the industry, and One Direction did it all from scratch, in five years.

With this kind of success, talent and huge fanbase you would think that One Direction and their music would be respected throughout society.

Of course, there is, however, one little problem; their fans are almost all teenage girls, who are seen as fanatics and, well, sometimes dumb, causing One Direction’s music and members to be seen as a joke.

People who admit to loving One Direction are automatically seen as less intelligent and childish, and mentions of this band often cause straight, white boys to shudder in disdain.

In fact, I’m sure there are many people who promptly skipped this article the second One Direction was mentioned.

As an avid, dare I say obsessively-in-love, fan of One Direction, I have been on the receiving end of my fair share of negative stereotypes. Of course this stereotype is not the worst thing in the world, but it does have some consequences that extend further than just being embarrassed.

When girls and boys feel like they have to hide their interests to make themselves seem more intellectual, it enforces the idea that they should be ashamed of things they love.

At the end of the day, the necessity for this whole argument to accept One Direction fans is ridiculous at its core.

Doesn’t the nature of music and art in general center around its subjectivity? What makes men’s passions about Drake or Kanye inherently more valuable than my love for the bops that are “Kiss You” and “Best Song Ever”?

One Direction may not be your type of music. That’s fine.

And that doesn’t discredit its value. Judging a brand solely off of the fact that it is marketed and appreciated by females is, in fact, sexist.

Teenage girls do have the power to not only change the world, but to save it; the massive reach of the One Direction fandom is proof of this.

When young women are told to suppress who they are and what they love, that power is taken away from them. Girls are already given an endless list of things to conform to in order to be acceptable, and adding music taste, something that is decidedly subjective, to that list is ridiculously absurd.

Of course, this standard doesn’t only apply to One Direction but to quite literally anything and everything you can think of. Feel free to have opinions on someone’s morals, beliefs and actions, but their personal entertainment preferences? Those should be off limits.

If listening to One Direction gives someone joy, why criticize it?

I know One Direction makes me the happiest girl in the world, so I will continue to shout my endless love for them, and I would encourage everyone else to do the same for the things they love, no matter what the reaction might be.

Mary is a first-year theatre production major.