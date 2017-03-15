Increased pay for students leaders and events passed

During this week’s Senate meeting, measures for a pay increase for student leaders, a leadership event at a Mariners game, and a Sounders FC College Night were passed.

The pay increase for coordinator positions will rise 0.1%, and 0.3% next year, with the money for the increases coming from non allocated funds that total $4,659.40. However, ASSP core positions will not be getting a raise with these funds, and the salary for the Public Relations Manager and the IT webmaster will be lowered.

Senate also approved a leadership kickoff event that will take place at an upcoming Mariners game. The Mariners game serves as a platform for student leaders to get to know one another and build relationships, and was also the most cost effective event that the Student Leadership Development Committee found.

The event will receive funding from SLDC’s budget, and potentially from Residence Life. Overall, $3,080 was requested for the event. Senate passed the event unanimously.

A proposal about selling tickets for a Sounders FC College Night was also brought to Senate. Bilen Yitbarek, the Vice President of Campus Activities, proposed that 150 tickets would be sold for $20 each. These tickets would include admission into the game, along with a $10 meal voucher.

The college night event requested $3,015, and the budget and event was passed by Senate.

There also will be no senate meeting the first Monday back from Spring break.

