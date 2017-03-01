Hayashida ties 16-year old record

Senior Kristi Hayashida, a three-time All-American on balance beam, nailed a nearly flawless routine to surpass her previous best of 9.90 to tie the 16 year old school record at the most recent gymnastics meet this last Friday, Feb. 24.

The Seattle Pacific women’s gymnastics team competed in a four-team meet at The Pavilion on UC Davis’s campus against San Jose State, Sacramento State and host UC Davis.

Not only did Hayashida tie the school record of 9.925, established in February of 2001 by Alison Siegel, but she also won first place in the balance beam event overall.

“I’ve been getting a little frustrated that I wasn’t really hitting that potential that I have hit in the past,” Hayashida said. “One of the things I changed was my lead passed, which made it a little easier for me and the skill I have been having a hard time on. I’ve been working on having more confidence in my routines and in practice, so when I went up to compete this time, I think it made the biggest difference.”

Three other Falcons made the top 10 on the beam: sophomore Itzia San Roman tied fourth with a score of 9.800, first-year Miyuki Matsune placed eighth with a score of 9.775 and senior Lauren Glover placed ninth with a score of 9.750.

Host UC Davis pushed through to forge a first-place team overall of 194.650.

They were followed by San Jose State in second place with a team overall of 193.900 and Sacramento State in third with a 193.250.

Seattle Pacific placed fourth, but for the second straight meet the Falcons improved their highest team score with 192.600. That is a .030 improvement over the 192.300 they earned Sunday, Feb. 19 in Missouri.

“We have been slowly making progress,” Hayashida said. “I think we really want to be in the 193-194 range and we haven’t hit to our fullest potential yet, but it’s good that we have been progressing. I know that’s something we want to see, everything coming together as the end of the season is coming up.”

Placing fifth in the all-around competition with a score of 37.675, junior Ariana Harger also tied for third place on the vault with a score of 9.75 and was SPU’s top floor performer with a score of 9.825 that earned her seventh place.

The Falcons posted their fourth-highest team score of the season on floor, even though no gymnasts achieved season high marks. San Roman followed behind Harger with a 9.650, first-year Kylee Gauna (9.475), Hayashida (9.450) and Glover (9.350).

While uneven bars have been a difficult spot for Seattle Pacific this season, the Falcons flourished during the rotation this meet. Five gymnasts scored season-high marks and the team overall compiled a score of 48.200 to surpass their previous season best of bars of 47.225 by nearly one full point.

First-year Darian Burns topped the event for the Falcons with a season-high score of 9.725, followed by Senior Breanna Beltran (9.675), Harger (9.600), Matsune (9.600) and sophomore Maryanna Peterson (9.600). Hayashida scored a career-high of 9.350.

Seattle Pacific will remain on the road this week to continue their fourth straight meet away from Seattle.

The Falcons will face a three-team meet against Sacramento State and UC Davis on Saturday, March 4 at 7 p.m. in Sacramento, California.