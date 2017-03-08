Harger ties for first place on beam with 9.750

The Seattle Pacific women’s gymnastics team traveled to Sacramento, California, this past Saturday, March 4, to compete in a triangular meet against host Division I competitors Sacramento State and UC Davis. Seattle Pacific recorded their third-highest team points of the season, a score of 191.725 that earned them third place.

Junior Ariana Harger has been excelling in her performances with each passing meet. In Saturday’s competition, she placed third in the All-Around and was fourth on both the floor exercise and vault. Beam is where Harger shined bright, tying for top honors with a winning score of 9.750, along with junior Caitlin Soliwoda of Sacramento State.

Harger scored 38.875 in the all-around. Fellow teammate, first-year Darian Burns, also competed in the all-around, placing fifth with a score of 37.375. Harger was SPU’s top scorer in every event except the uneven bars, where senior Breanna Beltran tied for eighth place with a score of 9.725.

The Falcons started the meet on the floor, exceeding their previous season best score by 1.50 points, thanks to Harger’s leading score of 9.850, and Burns contributed career-high of 9.825, bringing the team total to 48.725.

Next Seattle Pacific moved to the vault, compiling a score of 48.250. There Beltran and senior Lauren Glover tied for third with scores of 9.650. This pushed the Falcons into a short second place lead over Sacramento State.

While SPU recorded their second-highest uneven bars total of the season (47.625) during the third rotation, the only score above a 9.55 was Beltran’s 9.725.

The Falcons’ slight advantage was erased during their last rotation on the beam. This team score was the lowest of the year in this event (47.125), but Harger’s strong routine was followed by three Falcons finishing among the top seven overall for the beam.

Senior Kristi Hayashida tied for fourth place with a 9.675 and sophomore Itzia San Roman tied for seventh with a 9.625.

“During meets, the audience gets to see our performances,” Beltran said. “But in reality, they are seeing all the hard work we’ve done together as a team. They get to see the character and heart of our team.”

The Seattle Pacific gymnasts fortunately won’t be traveling far for their fifth straight road meet this upcoming Saturday, March 11. They face the University of Washington at the Alaska Airlines Arena in Seattle at 4 p.m.

The Huskies are nationally ranked No. 14 with a top score of 197.175 led by junior Hailey Burleson, an all-around competitor whose high in competition is a 39.575.