Falcon Hall of Famer Dave Wortman passes away

Last week, former Falcon basketball player Dave Wortman from the class of 1962 passed away at the age of 77 in Coeur D’Alene, Idaho.

Inducted into SPU’s Hall of Fame in 2009, Wortman served as a leading scorer and rebounder for the Falcons.

Wortman played under Falcon Hall of Famer, Head Coach Les Habegger. His performance helped start the tradition of winning that Habegger would have for 19 years at SPU.

“If the NBA would have had an enlarged number of teams like now, Dave would have played in the NBA,” Habegger said in an interview published by SPU Athletics. “It’s hard to quantify after 20 years who was your best player, but he still ranks as one of the best.”

Throughout his four years (1958-62), Wortman played in 92 games, scoring 1,328 points — averaging 14.4 points per game. He remains one of the top 10 scorers of the program’s history.

Wortman was also a leading rebounder his senior year, with 217 rebounds. His career total of 655 boards, 7.1 average, still ranks No. 10 in Falcon history.

Wortman served as co-captain with his younger brother Gary his senior year, during which he helped the Falcons go 20-7, their best record yet, earning him All-American status from United Press International.

Habegger recalls Wortman as “one of [his] first real outstanding players.”

Wortman continued his basketball career playing professionally in France. He is survived by his wife Chrissy and his sons Brian and Brad.