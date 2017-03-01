EPA nomination foolish

This is a call out. Scott Pruitt is a total snake.

Pruitt, for those who are unfamiliar, was confirmed by the Senate last week to head the Environmental Protection Agency, or the EPA.

Ironically, the now former Attorney General of Oklahoma is known to have sued the EPA, the very organization he is now leading, at least 13 times during his four-year tenure to his state. Two of these suits are still ongoing.

Normally you’d think that this would make him one of the worst possible choices for EPA administrator. And you’d be right.

But if that’s the case, then why did the White House nominate him, and why did the Senate confirm him? The answer, in part, is because Scott Pruitt is, I’ll repeat, a total snake.

I’ll start out very simply. Scott Pruitt, an avid climate change-denier, claims to fight against environmental regulations for the sake of rights of the state, which makes it sound like he wants to support the interests of everyday people.

Yet, he has received a total of $318,496 in lobbying funds from fossil fuel companies in the last 15 years, with hundreds of thousands more from PACs like Liberty 2.0 and the Oklahoma Strong Leadership.

With this in mind, whose interests do you think he intends to protect? Yours?

Did you donate $300,000 to his campaign?

To be clear, political donations by corporations and industries are almost universal in election politics in this era. It’s not a Republican thing or a Democrat thing; it’s an everywhere phenomenon that forces you to question where your leaders’ allegiances lie.

Now for Pruitt: his loyalty to his industry donors has played out in documented ways.

The most famous incident occurred in October 2011, when Pruitt sent a letter to the EPA questioning their measurements and regulations in the production of natural gas.

The New York Times later discovered in 2014 that the letter was not actually written by Pruitt at all, but rather by one of his industry donors, Devon Energy. The letter had been copied and pasted, with a few sentences changed, and sent off by Pruitt’s office.

Last Wednesday, just after his confirmation, thousands of pages of emails were released by Pruitt’s office showing just how friendly to the fossil fuel industry he is.

It revealed that his office worked personally with Oklahoma fossil fuel executives to collude on strategy and trade talking points, while at times, such as in the case of Devon Energy, outright telling Pruitt what to say.

When confronted with his apparent love affair with fossil fuel industries, Pruitt has responded by saying that in defending his state as Oklahoma attorney general, he must also defend the industries that form a part of Oklahoma’s economy — namely fossil fuel companies like Devon and American Electric Power.

In a world where fossil fuel use isn’t directly connected to climate change, this would be a valid response.

A state is comprised in part by its economy, and industries themselves provide employment and jobs for everyday people. But in the real world, burning coal and oil has the side effect of exacerbating the already changing climate.

Pruitt’s conniving with fuel industries isn’t going to help anyone except the coal and oil firms that tell him what to say. There won’t be any jobs if we’re all dead.

In order to get the best of both worlds, states need to invest in clean and renewable energy. Yes, we want to keep energy prices low and ensure, as our president puts it, “Jobs!”

By transitioning out of fossil fuels and into renewable infrastructure, we can gain energy independence and create employment while keeping our home planet safe, beautiful and habitable.

If Scott Pruitt really cared about the well-being of the people of Oklahoma, and now the entire nation, those would be the policies he would be advocating for. But he isn’t.

Who do you think Pruitt is speaking for when he makes the claim, as he did in May of last year, that scientists “continue to disagree about the degree and extent of global warming and its connection to the actions of mankind”? Of course, that statement is a lie.

As I, a broken record with thumbs, have typed many times before: The reality of climate change is a scientific consensus.

It’s not simply a hypothetical event that’s expected to happen soon, it is currently happening, observably and in the present. And, it occurs primarily as a result of human beings burning fossil fuels into the air.

Pruitt may deny this, and an oil company may tell him exactly how to word it when he does, but that doesn’t change the truth or discredit the evidence.

Politicians that really care about the American people intend to work to protect our environment from the effects of climate change. They advocate for clean air, clean water and clean energy policies that ensure that the resources we have today are still here tomorrow.

Scott Pruitt is not that politician. Don’t listen to him.

Brian is a sophomore cellular and molecular biology major.