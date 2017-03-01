Coffee house as artistic platform

REVIEW

A spontaneous thought lead first-year Ashley Tambouris to sign up as a walk-on performer at Emerson Hall’s quarterly Coffee House event. Tambouris grabbed the mic and let the crowd know that she was not going to sing.

She was going to sign Ruth B’s song “Lost Boy.”

Rows of chairs, couches and benches huddled around the lobby of Emerson; all facing a dimly lit performance space — the typical Emerson Coffee House set up.

On Saturday, Feb. 25, students gathered around to cheer on their friends, listen to budding artists and, perhaps, even jump on stage themselves.

The night began with an overflowing crowd, with attendees sharing seats, sitting in the aisles and standing along the back wall. The room was abuzz with the tuning of guitars and guests chatting amongst themselves.

According Tambouris, Emerson Coffee House is simply amazing.

“You really get to see people’s gifts, whether it be them singing or doing spoken word,” Tambouris said. “It’s something super personal and powerful to bring yourself to do, and I give people so much credit for going out there and performing.”

The stage was home to various acoustic renditions and original songs. Junior Shannon Hamilton and seniors Tory White and Savannah Bruce performed their own version of Ed Sheeran’s “Thinking Out Loud,” and first-year Jacob Yarbourough had the crowd singing along to Phil Collins’ “You’ll Be in my Heart.”

Saturday was the first time Tambouris had participated in coffee house.

While the evening was full of talented students, many singing solo, in pairs and playing various instruments — Tambouris’ act stood out from the other 16 performances.

The track began to roll and Tambouris began to sign.

“There was a time when I was alone / Nowhere to go and no place to call home” Tambouris signed. “My only friend was the man in the moon.”

Tambouris practiced American Sign Language for three years in high school and believes it to be a valuable source of communication.

“Sign language is super important because it brings a person to put themselves into deaf culture,” Tambouris said, recalling a high school project where she learned how to sign “Lost Boy.” “It was one of my favorite things to sign, and it’s just stuck with me.”

The crowd, entranced by Tambouris’ performance, let out an uproar of applause and cheers upon the completion of her performance.

Though she was a bit nervous about performing, Tambouris encourages her fellow students to take a brave step forward and sign up.

“I’m not the type of person who does these types of things, but I’m really glad I did,” Tambouris said. “I really recommend people who are thinking about doing it to just go out there and do it.”

Emerson Coffee House should be commended on its efforts to create a platform that engages students and allows them a free range of expression.

Master of Ceremonies of the night, sophomore Victoria Pfiefer hopes that the event space is one in which all can find a moment of tranquility amidst their busy schedules.

“The main goal we try to achieve with Coffee House is the relaxation of our students,” Pfiefer said in a November interview with The Falcon. “We want Coffee House to be a place and time where students can come and enjoy free beverages and excellent entertainment.”

While the free hot chocolate, coffee and tea are definitely incentives, Emerson Coffee House consistently draws out a large crowd every quarter for its ability to foster a welcoming environment and a creative outlet.

Each quarter brings its own unique set of quirks and challenges; Emerson Coffee House assures its attendees an admittedly long, but well intended night of student talent to help escape from stresses of everyday life.

“Run, run lost boy, they say to me / Away from reality,” Tambouris signed. “Neverland is home to lost boys like me / and lost boys like me are free.”