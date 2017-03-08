Candidates state goals

Among the various issues covered at the ASSP Officer Candidate Forum, a main point of discussion was how candidates wanted to ensure all students at Seattle Pacific University felt part of an inclusive community.

Candidates recounted their own personal experiences and struggles at SPU and how they would use those events to improve community at the university.

Keana Fine, one of the candidates for ASSP President, spoke about how she had felt stuck at SPU and wanted to leave and transfer to a different school. However, after she spoke with others on campus, Fine found that she was not alone in her experiences.

“There’s a lot of other people here that feel out of place; there’s a lot of people here that feel like their voices are being unheard,” Fine said. “I decided I wanted to stay here and make a better environment for the students experiencing the same struggles as I was.”

If elected, Fine said that she would create intentional platforms for students to voice their complaints, as well as build cooperation between student government and SPU administration.

Mary Liu, another candidate for ASSP President, also expressed that she has seen how finding community at SPU is difficult for incoming students, something she’s seen while serving as an orientation leader and as part of orientation core.

“Going to college as a first-year, you don’t know what to expect,” Liu said. “There are so many things that are different, there’s so many changes and there’s so many people, and all you want is to be accepted.”

In creating community, Liu spoke about how she would want to incorporate more into new student orientation to make sure that all students start their time at SPU in the best way possible.

Deanna Isabell, one of the candidates running for Executive Vice President, addressed how she was “grateful” for her time at SPU, and credits that to students’ dedication to the school.

“I think a large part of that is due to the level of student involvement and student commitment to making this school our home,” Isabell said.

To assure that the SPU community grows, Isabell plans on encouraging additional student involvement, as well as increasing communication between senators and their constituents if elected.

Danielle Meier, the second candidate for Executive Vice President, spoke about how community must be structured in a way that allows for all members of the SPU community to join in.

Meier described her time on Hill Hall Council and how she worked to redesign one tradition event that she believed to be excluding students so all students could comfortably join in.

“I realized through this just how important it is to remember that there are so many broad experiences at SPU, and there’s not one type of student,” Meier said.

If elected, Meier plans to further better integration of the SPU community, while additionally providing trainings for OrgSync to incorporate the use of the program into the community.

Both candidates for Vice President of Campus Activities, Garrett Berkey and Andrea Philips, spoke about how they were eager to take part in hearing what students wanted out of activities and events on campus.

“I want to be that person who can really help unlock ASSP within campus activities for students,” Berkey said.

“We can only achieve greatness at this school if every student feels like they belong here,” Phillips said.

Both candidates for the Vice President of Intercultural Affairs, Manola Secaira and Melissa Del Rio, explained how their past experiences influenced their desire to make sure SPU’s community is inclusive.

Del Rio spoke about her experiences as a person of color with disabilities, and how she desired to make sure all people have a place on campus, regardless of their background or abilities.

“Who is at the table?” she asked. “Who is being invited at the table … who is not there because it’s inaccessible, or because of this symbolic pain of various lived experience[s]?”

For Secaira, her experiences as a Latina dealing with racial issues have made her want to help all students with issues involving inclusivity.

“We’ve all faced this alien feeling in different ways, and I think being in a university, we need to work on inclusivity and communication so these students don’t feel that feeling anymore,” Secaira said.

Both the offices of Vice President of Ministries and Vice President of Finance ran unopposed, but both candidates expressed how they wanted to see more people included within the SPU community.

Vice President of Ministries candidate Kathryn Baumheckel said she felt that “diversity is something to be celebrated.”

Candidate for Vice President of Finance Ashky Palanisamy commented about how it is necessary for students to feel empowered.

“Students on this campus need to be empowered to be leaders,” Palanisamy said. “Sometimes all it takes is the courage to take a stand.”

ASSP General Elections will be March 8 with voting ending at 9 p.m.