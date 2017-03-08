Bring back dinner parties

Remember when everyone thought 2016 was the worst year ever all because of an Alice-in-Wonderland-style election cycle that culminated in the coronation of the preferred candidate of the Ku Klux Klan, along with the death of a thousand celebrities?

But then 2017 hit. Already, people from all minority groups, especially undocumented immigrants, are beginning to experience the danger and harm that was explicitly promised in the campaign speeches.

But it’s finals week. There’s too much going on in the world. So for now instead, I will argue one urgent and poignant political issue: we totally need to make dinner parties a thing again.

When was the last time you had all your friends over for dinner? Let me tell you, it is absolutely charming. There is nothing like cooking for you and your friends to bring everyone closer together.

Maybe everyone brings a dish; you take the main course, someone does dessert and another mixes the drinks. You put on your best pearl necklace and evening gown, or your comfiest cardigan and sweatshirt. Either way, memories are bound to be made.

Not only are dinner parties a transgression against the Capitalist consumer culture, but they also make great Instagram moments.

Do you dislike eating at Gwinn? No one is forcing you to eat there, apart from the Office of Housing and Meal Plan services.

So, a dinner party is just your ticket. You’ll never run out of the good lettuce, and you can take as many bananas as you like when you’re done, without having to sneak them out like your great-grandmother’s smuggled diamonds out of occupied France.

Dinner parties are fun. They’re memory-makers. They’re infinitely customizable. What’s more, they save you money; cooking for yourself and your loved ones is much cheaper than the same evening at a restaurant.

Why did dinner parties fall out of favor circa 1971? Let’s bring them back.

You can even extend it to breakfast. If you’re in the dorms, invite your friends on your floor for a morning get-together.

Just remember not to invite any friends of the opposite gender. You’d be breaking floor hours. You might as well be found fornicating on the kitchen table.

For breakfasts, a fan favorite is always fresh fruit smoothies. Here’s my personal recipe; it’s vegan.

Add together two cups frozen fruit of your choice (I like blueberries), one banana, one whole avocado, with enough fruit or vegetable juice to cover the ingredients. Add one half cup greek yogurt or one third cup almond milk, and blend on high until a smooth consistency is formed. Add one to two tablespoons of ground flax seed, followed by one tablespoon of liquid coconut oil, both with the mixture still blending. Don’t forget that despite the racially charged theatrics of Trump’s bringing to the stage during his speech three family members of victims of crimes allegedly committed by undocumented immigrants, violent crimes by American nationals far dwarf those committed by non-citizens. Anecdotal evidence may stick in your mind, but in reality, undocumented immigrants are anywhere from 20 to 50 percent less likely to commit violent crimes than citizens. This of course makes complete sense – for a citizen, being convicted can mean prison time, but if you’re undocumented, it can mean being sent back to the very country you tried to escape from. Don’t fall for the theatrics, stick with the reality. The only power in anti-immigrant hysteria lies in the exploitation of an uninformed populace, and our refusal to come face-to-face with our own prejudice. Pour into glasses and serve.

So, for your next Friday night, consider throwing a classic dinner party. The food is good for the body, but quality time spent together is good for the soul.

Brian is a sophomore cellular and molecular biology major.