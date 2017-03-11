BREAKING: NCAA releases report on SPU infractions

The NCAA announced Friday morning the specific sanctions faced by SPU Athletics as a result of self-reported rules violations associated with its women’s soccer program. As published on the SPU Athletics website, the NCAA Committee on Infractions assessed penalties against SPU and the former head coach of women’s soccer, including a two-year probationary period for SPU athletics.

In addition to the probationary period, the other penalties against SPU as determined by the NCAA Committee on Infractions include the following:

A fine of $2,500.

Vacate nine wins from the 2015 season in which one ineligible women’s soccer student-athlete competed, and vacate individual records of the ineligible student-athlete during the 2015 season.

Undergo a Compliance Blueprint Review during the 2017-18 academic year.

Send a representative to an NCAA Regional Rules Seminar every year from 2017-20.

Continue to develop and implement a comprehensive educational program on NCAA legislation.

Submit regular reports to the Office of the Committees on Infractions.

Inform prospective women’s soccer student-athletes that the institution is on probation for two years and explain the violations committed.

Publicize specific and understandable information concerning the nature of the infractions.

Provide a letter to the committee from the institution’s president at the conclusion of the probationary period affirming that the current athletics policies and practices conform to all requirements of NCAA regulations.

“This moment will serve as a catalyst for growth within Seattle Pacific athletics, and while there are corrective actions ahead, I am thrilled to know that none of our student-athletes will lose any opportunity for participation, scholarships, or postseason play moving forward,” said athletic director Jackson Stava. “I know that everyone associated with SPU athletics will be proud of our response to these findings, and that the future of SPU athletics is incredibly bright.”

“Seattle Pacific University is intentional about conducting its athletic programs with integrity and in compliance with all NCAA requirements,” President Daniel Martin said. “I appreciate greatly the work of the Athletic Department in working through this matter, and I fully believe that SPU athletics will continue to be a national leader in NCAA Division II while preparing each and every Falcon athlete to make a difference in the world.”

To review the NCAA press release and the entire public infractions report, click here .

This story will be updated as Falcon reporters follow up with SPU Athletics and others.