Breaking: 2017-2018 Tuition Announced

Today President Dan Martin announced in an email the undergraduate tuition cost for the 2017-2018 academic year has risen to$40,464 with a total cost increase of 4.7 percent.

He explained that the numbers came out of meetings with students, staff and faculty, and were ultimately approved by the university’s Board of Trustees, noting that “Our goal is always to make the price you pay as reasonable and competitive as possible for the high-quality education you receive at SPU.”

See a full breakdown of all fees for 2017-2018 here and expect a full story on the undergraduate tuition rates on Wednesday both in print and online.