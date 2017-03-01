Trump presidency undermines US potential

“We won the evangelicals. We won with young. We won with old. We won with highly educated. We won with poorly educated. I love the poorly educated,” said President Donald J. Trump, during a campaign stop in Nevada on Feb. 24, 2016.

The United States is certainly a nation of innovation.

Silicon Valley, Los Angeles, Boston, New York and Seattle are all hotbeds of American creativity and success with respect to many industries, including technology, biomedical research, business and media.

The intellectual foundation of the U.S. is not merely represented in its current position of global leadership in inventiveness. Our founders were profound thinkers who designed a system of governance based on noble ideals and Greek philosophy, rather than simply copying their parent monarchy.

The United States’ history and modern successes alike are rooted deeply in intellectual pursuits. However, our culture often glorifies the exact opposite.

Our last president was a constitutional law professor, the head of Harvard Law Review and an eloquent orator. Many of our former presidents have been similarly qualified and relate to the people, our allies and our rivals using accessible yet highly intelligent language.

However, our current president speaks at a third-grade reading level and uses so few specific terms that translators have a hard time interpreting him.

The rise of American anti-intellectualist fervor is not limited only to the presidency.

Even though our country houses the world’s preeminent technology hubs, our high school students perform at or below average when compared to other developed countries on international math, science and reading exams.

In surprisingly powerful fundamentalist circles, scientifically sound concepts such as evolution, climate change and biologically accurate sex education are viewed as sacrilegious. Liberal and conservative extremists alike harbor deep distrust of modern medicine.

Most visibly, they often cite shoddily produced and heavily disproven data to refrain from preserving herd immunity via childhood vaccination.

Anti-intellectual culture isn’t relegated strictly to political and religious extremists, however.

The rise of social media has been linked by some to decreased attention span and an overall reduction in the quality of reading material consumed by the average person.

Social media is not without many benefits.

However, its role as entertainment coupled with its disjointed, often bite-sized nature contributes to a lowering of the collective attention span.

Social media is not the only perpetrator of American anti-intellectualism. In schools, cultural conditioning begins as early as elementary school.

Bullying of intelligent students and popularization of television programs that turn academically precocious students and adults alike into punchlines result in a societal lack of respect for intellectuals.

Despite undercur rents of disdain for intellectuals, the U.S. is still a highly innovative, intelligent country. Although we struggle with distrust of academic institutions, we have one of the most-educated populations in the world. Just take a look at our renowned research institutes.

As SPU students, we may have felt or currently feel the effects of anti-intellectual fervor. Learning to listen and ask questions when physically safe and appropriate will help us understand those who may not trust the degrees we are pursuing or the institutions we devote years of our lives to.

For instance, listening to someone who doesn’t trust their doctor due to prior malpractice and reassuring them that diligent practitioners do exist will help heal that divide.

It is prudent to see insults and misunderstanding as an opportunity for dialogue and learning, rather than a mechanism for class division.

Alexandria is a sophomore cellular and molecular biology major.