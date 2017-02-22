Women’s rights need protection

Since his inauguration on Jan. 20, Donald Trump has issued a dozen executive orders.

These orders have largely served to fulfill campaign promises, such as defunding the Affordable Care Act, reducing financial regulation and allocating federal monies for construction of a trans-continental border wall between the U.S. and Mexico.

In addition to using federal power to fulfill campaign promises, Trump has also used executive power over federal funds to prevent health services that conflict with his party’s political agenda.

On Jan. 23, he signed an order to pull federal funding from any and all international women’s health organizations that provide access to abortion, including Planned Parenthood.

Many in the GOP see abortion as sinful and wish to restrict the practice as much as possible, often dubbing themselves “pro-life.” However, few are in favor of providing significant funding and support for women who choose to give birth.

These same lawmakers are also largely in favor of abstinence-only or parent-led sex education.

Banning abortion and restricting women’s access to contraceptive health services is not “pro-life,” in the sense that it fails to save and improve as many lives as readily accessible contraception and sex education do.

While abortion itself is a hotly contested topic, preventing these services from being provided legally and safely does not actually prevent abortions from being performed.

According to a 2008 study from the World Health Organization (WHO), abortion occurs at fairly constant rates regardless of legality. Criminalizing this procedure forces women to seek out abortion services from unregulated and unsafe procedural providers, greatly increasing the risk of maternal illness and death.

Case studies of countries without widespread contraceptive access and thorough sex education exemplify the inefficacy of abstinence-only education. Regions with high contraceptive usage, relatively unrestricted abortion laws and thorough sex education, such as all European regions excluding Eastern Europe, have the lowest rates of abortion in the world.

Historically underdeveloped and religiously strict regions have high rates of unsafe, illegal abortion. Rather than protecting infant lives, strict abortion laws cause widespread botched abortion complications and further burden already resource-poor families and health systems.

Currently, Republican lawmakers and the Trump administration are working on reversing the Roe vs. Wade ruling, and many state legislatures are increasing restrictions on abortion access.

For instance, a bill is being considered in Arkansas that requires women to obtain permission from their male partners before scheduling an abortion.

As SPU students, many of us were brought up in some form of religious background. Faith, when used as a positive motivator, is certainly a wholesome, healthy influence, in that it brings communities together and empowers them to love and empathize with each other.

Ensuring that children are conceived and born to loving families and that sexually mature adults are also intellectually mature about sex will do more to lower abortion rates than religion or draconian laws.

Lobbying to make unsafe abortions in our country widespread does little to save children. Rather, using our quality educations to empower others to be intentional with their choices and take care of their health will show true compassion to all people.

Restricting abortion is not the key to ending the practice of abortion in this country. Rather, providing access to contraception and empirical evidence-based sex education is the most effective driver of decreasing abortion rates throughout the world.

As one of the most innovative countries on earth, let’s continue to empower women in making medically sound decisions for their own futures and the future of this nation.

Alexandria is a sophomore cellular and molecular biology major.