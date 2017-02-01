Women set NCAA DII record

SPU track and field is off to a great start this season, coming off a successful meet this past weekend at the University of Washington’s Invitational at Dempsey field.

The women’s distance medley relay (DMR) team had an exceptionally good race, as they finished with a time of 11:42.22 — nearly 30 seconds faster than the NCAA DII provisional qualifying standards of 12:10.84.

SPU now holds the record for the second fastest DMR time in all of DII, only preceded by Simon Fraser University who in the same race ran a time of 11:39.36.

“The DMR is always a really fun race,” said junior middle-distance runner Chynna Phan. “There’s so much adrenaline, and we get a chance to see the talent in four different races all in one. I’m the only returner from last years DMR team so it’s cool to see the difference in the two teams. We had a great first race despite having a few sicknesses and I feel confident that we can cut that time down even more.”

“We have a really solid women’s 4×4 team,” senior middle-distance runner David McLeod said. “The effort and the talent we have on our whole women’s side is pretty solid right now. We had [first-year sprinter Taylor] come in, and she runs like a stud 400 leg and open 400s: it’s awesome. Our women’s DMR, having them all come together and run 11:42 — which I think is a national provisional time — was great. The women’s program has always been good at SPU.”

The 4000 meter DMR team consisted of senior Sarah MacDonald, juniors Mary Charleson and Chynna Phan, as well as first-year Lani Taylor.

Charleson also made her own PR in the mile run Saturday with a time of 4:56.37, placing her at No. 13 on the NCAA DII national list.

Taylor placed third in the 400m with a time of 56.79 seconds.

On the men’s side, with a time of 14:56.77 senior Turner Wiley became the first SPU runner to break 15 minutes at an indoor 5000m run.

Although SPU soared in some events, there were a few lacking participations from the Falcons. According to McLeod, harsher qualification times were a contributing factor.

“When it comes to these indoor meets, since teams are coming from all around the country, the qualification standards get a little harder the further into the indoor season we get,” McLeod said. “When you have schools like Oregon, UW, Stanford, Division I schools bringing in a lot of people, you get outright beat by faster times. It’s hard because we don’t have as much depth as those schools, so they have people with faster times than us.”

However, there’s a lot of effort going into practice right now, and great improvement is to be expected for the season.

“We’re ironing out the wrinkles right now,” McLeod said. “People are finding what they need to do, because when you go on winter break you do your own training. You listen to your body, but you hop back in here and say you want to get after it, do workouts to get really good really fast, but you have to pace yourself. People might have got in a little hot, and they realize they have to cool off a little bit. But everyone has figured that out now, so people are starting to have really good workouts.”

“For the rest of indoor, I’m hoping that we can all keep improving the way that we have been and that we can come out to the indoor conference meet with more determination to make a statement,” Phan said. “Conference is always a really good time to show what we’re capable of. And transitioning into outdoor carrying that momentum can have a really positive impact on our season.

“I wasn’t ecstatic about my individual race in the open 800, but it was my first individual race of the season, and I think it’s a good starting point,” Phan added. “As a team we had people do some really great things all across the board, including some National Provisional qualifying times, and it’s still early in the season. I’m excited to see how much everyone will improve.”

Phan was right, across the board from seniors to first-years, SPU is making a mark on the track and field indoor season.

“With a younger group, it’s not so much senior-dominated anymore; it’s really promising,” McLeod said. “Its really cool to see as a senior on my way out the younger group having so much talent and potential. They’re really good right now, and they’re going to be just as good next year, if not better, and it’s going to keep growing like that.”

The Falcons return to the field the weekend of Friday, Feb. 10 for two days of the Husky Classic. Followed by the UW Indoor Open that same weekend on Sunday, Feb. 12.