Win keeps postseason hopes alive

In a must-win game, the men’s basketball team beat Montana State University Billings 79-77 in Billings, Montana, this past Thursday, completing the season sweep of MSUB and keeping the Falcon’s postseason hopes alive.

“In the MSUB game, I thought our team did great,” first-year guard Gavin Long said. “It was our fourth game in eight days, so we had a lot of tired bodies, and I am proud of how we all battled through. An area of concern for us has been defense, but in this game we were able to shut down their leading scorers and give ourselves a great shot at winning.”

The Falcon’s record improved to 12-14, and 8-10 in GNAC play, moving into a three-way tie for seventh place. With only the top six seeds allowed into the GNAC Tournament, the Falcons have kept hope alive, but they will likely need to win their final two games — both on the road. The Falcons will depend on any of the three teams tied for sixth place (with 9-9 records) to lose.

SPU’s struggles on the road have been hurting them all season; they have not won a road game since before the start of this calendar year. But with their backs against the wall and star redshirt sophomore forward Coleman Wooten still out due to illness, the Falcons were able to play with a purpose and controlled the game against MSUB virtually from beginning to end.

“The win was great for our team as we have struggled on the road all season, so it was a nice confidence booster,” Long said. “It was very satisfying to get a win on the road, especially with how crucial it was in trying to extend our season to the playoffs,” sophomore forward Nathan Streufert said. “We were very pleased as a team with our effort and the result.”

With Wooten and senior guard Will Parker out, and a slowed senior guard Olivier Paul-Betu, it was Long (25 points, six rebounds and four assists) and senior center Joe Rasmussen (22 points, two blocks and two steals) who picked up the slack. The two combined for 47 of SPU’s 79 points.

“Guys have just stepped up and filled the roles that [gaurd Tony Miller] and [Wooten] usually fill,” Streufert said. “The scoring and rebounding that they usually provide has been made up by other guys, especially [Rasmussen] and [Long] with regard to scoring.”

“Throughout the game I felt really comfortable with driving to the hoop and handling the ball,” Long said. “With [Wooten] out, a huge void is missing on the offensive side, so I just came out and tried to be aggressive and attack my matchup.”

The Falcons took the lead three minutes into the first half and never relinquished it. The Yellowjackets made a late push to get within three points, but they were unable to tie the game. First-year guard Sharif Khan iced the game, netting 4/4 free-throws that gave life to the Falcon’s postseason chances.

“[Khan] played great and ran the show with [Betu] not feeling well either,” Long said. “[Khan] iced the game at the free throw line and took care of the ball throughout the game.”

Earlier that same day, the men’s basketball team had five members selected to the All-Academic Team, the second-largest contingent among GNAC teams: Streufert, Wooten, junior forward Sam Simpson, junior center EJ Poulsen and sophomore forward Hunter Eisenhower.

“It feels great to be recognized,” Streufert said. “I hold this academic accomplishment in the same regard as athletic accomplishments.”

Streufert continued, “Athletics and academics for me are very analogous with respect to preparation. I like to set goals, work toward them and make sure I am performing at a high level in both the classroom and on the court.”

In order to be eligible for selection to the All-Academic Team, athletes must have a GPA of at least 3.20 and be in both their second year of eligibility and their second year playing with the school.

“It feels great to be selected,” Wooten said. “School is number one to me, so nothing beats academic accomplishments. When it comes to academics, I set my goals very similarly to athletics. I try to set a goal for whichever class I am in, but at the end of the day, I know my best will be enough.”

For their next match, the Falcons will travel to Western Washington tonight, and then to Simon Fraser on Saturday, Feb. 25. In their last meeting, the Falcons came up short 91-96 in overtime to WWU, and handily beat SFU 88-66.

“To win these next two games, we need to come out and execute on defense,” Long said. “In the games that we have won on the road, it has been based on our defensive play.”

Long continued, “I think we are playing our best right now. We know how good of a team we are, and if we are able to make the tournament, we are going to be very dangerous.