VP Search Update

On Friday, Feb. 3, the Office of President Dan Martin announced the first candidate for SPU’s first-ever Vice President of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion.

The message sent out to staff and faculty named Dr. Brian Bantum as the initial candidate for VPDEI, also noting that Bantum has served at SPU since 2009 and is currently an associate professor of theology, a track record making it clear that he is “not a stranger to the SPU community” according to the message. The note also featured a short biography on Bantum and mentioned that he would be meeting with “various groups and individuals,” during this week.

The name of the second candidate will be released the week of Feb. 20.

As President Martin has shared in the past, the goal is to have the VPDEI in place by the first of the fiscal year, July 1. However, as noted by Martin’s office, that will depend on the availability of the individual selected and their current commitments and responsibilities to be concluded prior to a transition.