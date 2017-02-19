Two years after SPU shooting, Aaron Ybarra sentenced to 112 years in prison

Anne Meis, the mother of student Jon Meis who disarmed Aaron Ybarra and subdued him during the June 5, 2014 shooting, said she spoke on behalf of the Seattle Pacific University community when she delivered her message at Ybarra’s sentencing hearing on Friday, Feb. 17.

She said after the shooting in 2014, many people are “still dealing with the effects of the crime,” some effects including post-traumatic stress disorder.

“Our lives will never be the same,” she said.

Meis continued and said that while mental illness does not excuse a premeditated act, Ybarra’s actions were an example of the “broken cycle” that many people with mental illnesses endure when they get off their medication in order to avoid the medication’s side effects.

“This is when innocent people often get hurt,” she said.

Ybarra was sentenced to 112 years in prison after being convicted on Nov. 16 of first-degree murder of Paul Lee; three counts of attempted first-degree murder of Sarah Williams, Thomas Fowler and Anna Sofia Cuturilo-Hackney; and second-degree assault of Tristan Cooper-Roth during his trial last November.

Aside from Meis, the prosecutor, defense, judge and Ybarra all spoke at the sentencing. The prosecutor noted that Williams did not attend the sentencing in order to avoid seeing Ybarra again. SPU students, Vice President of Student Life Jeff Jordan and Lee’s father and brother were among the 30 people attending the trial.

Judge Jim Rogers gave the sentencing, saying that Ybarra’s firing of a weapon upon unarmed students on SPU’s campus was “the very definition of a cowardly act.”

He went on to thank the students who helped stop Ybarra during the shooting and to the students who sent Ybarra letters of forgiveness after the incident as well.

When considering why these shootings happen, Rogers said that there was no clear answer, although he had guesses.

“I think that one of the answers that we mentioned, the mental health care system is completely inadequate,” he said. “People talk about access to guns being too easy; of course Mr. Ybarra legally owned the gun he had in this case, and legislature should be addressing these issues.”

He also mentioned the negatively infectious nature of such shooters when their words are shared on news media and social media, naming the “psychopathic journals of Eric Harris from Columbine” and “the ravings from the Virginia Tech shooter, Seung-Hei Cho” as examples that have inspired other dark minds to violence.

Ybarra was given a chance to speak before receiving his final sentencing and said, “I’ve realized I’ve damaged more than just innocent people … I wish I could take that away, but I can’t.”

“I hope I get the help I need to stop the throbbing in my head,” he said. “I don’t know what it is, but I hope it gets healed.”

“One more time, I’d like to say I’m sorry, everybody,” he said, finishing his short speech. “I’m sorry to the world.”

A video played early on in the trial, displaying photographs from Lee’s life with his family and friends. Messages of love from others toward him were shown throughout the video.

“I’m thankful for a life that inspires so many of us to always love and have hope,” one message read. “Your smile will never be forgotten, big guy.”