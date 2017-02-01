Travel ban sparks noise

News of President Donald Trump’s executive order that detailed a travel ban barring citizens of seven predominantly-Muslim nations and all refugees from entry into the U.S. on Friday reverberated across the U.S. and the world, causing activists, politicians and others to gather at airports nationwide, including Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, to denounce the policy.

By early Saturday evening, six people had been detained at Sea-Tac, according to a Port of Seattle official. The Seattle Times reported, “Of those, two were released and allowed to enter the U.S., while four were to be sent back to their place of departure. A U.S. District Court judge granted a stay to prevent two of the four from being sent away.”

By the end of the night a reported 3,000 people stormed the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport late in protest against said restrictions, mirroring other demonstrations at airports across the nation.

Demonstrators sat down in the main concourse, held signs and chanted various phrases such as “no hatred, no fear, immigrants are welcome here” and “let them in.”

According to the Seattle Times, just before midnight, police began detaining protesters, but as reported by the Associated Press, most continued demonstrating into early Sunday morning.

Following the airport demonstrations, a community group local to Seattle called Americans for Refugees & Immigrants organized a “Stand with Immigrants! – Emergency Rally” at Westlake Plaza Sunday evening.

Hundreds of Seattleites came out for the rally, also holding signs and chanting. One sign read, “This is my first protest. I’m conservative and even I’m like WTF? We’re better than this. NO HATE, NO FEAR.”

After getting news of the rally, junior Visual Communication major Jessica Clark attended out of interest. She said she had never been to anything like it before.

“As soon as I heard about the opportunity, so many emotions washed over me,” Clark said in an interview over Facebook chat. “I feel very attached to this situation because I traveled to Frankfurt refugee camps with a mission group this [past] summer to actually engage the refugee crisis and hear their individual stories.”

Clark recalled feeling deeply connected to each person she met and blown away by the vulnerability they displayed in telling her both the challenging circumstances they were in and their excitement to come to America once their documents were passed.

“My heart breaks thinking about some families I met not being able to join us here in America after waiting through several years of pending status,” Clark said. “Attending the rally was a lot more of an emotional experience than I expected. I felt a tug on my heart from the faces I had met in Frankfurt. Being there allowed me to stand with those families in solidarity, and I continue to stand by them through this tough time.

Clark said she just wanted to do take action upon hearing the details of the travel ban, as did so many others.