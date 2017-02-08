Travel ban indefensible

Really? You don’t support accepting refugees?

You see the images of bloodied, dust-covered children on the news and think “It’s too bad we can’t help them, they might be terrorists”?

There are an estimated 65 million people in the world who are currently refugees. Whether escaping war in Somalia, fleeing government persecution in Myanmar or escaping the civil war zone in Syria, refuge-seekers are left with nowhere else to turn but to the goodwill of other nations.

But not the U.S., apparently. That is, not anymore. Because one of them might be a terrorist.

Do you know how rigorous the vetting process for refugee candidates to the U.S. is? You must, because you keep saying how it’s not strict enough to “keep the terrorists out.” And yet, it must be pretty rigorous, given that in the 36 years since the Refugee Act was signed into law, exactly zero people in the U.S. have been killed in a terrorist attack by someone who entered as a refugee.

The process begins with registration, then an interview process, after which the applicant may or may not be granted refugee status by the U.N. If they are, and if they’re referred for resettlement to the U.S., then a second interview process by trained state department contractors takes place.

There’s a background check, a higher-level background check for some, followed by another background check. Fingerprints and photographs are taken, and then they are screened against the FBI and DHS databases to check for watch list information and past immigration encounters.

Syrian applicants undergo a case review by a trained Homeland Security officer, after which every refugee waits for approval by the Department of Homeland Security.

Each person is screened for contagious diseases and attends cultural orientation classes. Finally, one last multi-agency-screening check takes place before departure for the U.S., simply because the time between initial screening and final departure is so long.

Is that boring to read? It’s boring me as I type it.

It’s bureaucratic and arduous; no wonder it takes upward of two years on average between application and entrance into the United States.

If you want to infiltrate the U.S. to commit acts of terror, what a terrible idea it would be to try and trudge through the refugee process to get inside.

Given that the refugee process is so rigorous, why do so many of us believe it isn’t? Are we just falling for scare tactics? It wouldn’t be the first time.

In the 1930s, anti-Semitism wasn’t just a thing in Germany. It was a social force present all over the world, including on American shores.

Even as the rise of fascism uprooted thousands, even millions, of Jewish people living in Europe, the U.S. was still full of resentment for the Jewish refuge-seekers that made their way to America.

That was one of the reasons why the St. Louis, a ship carrying over 400 refugees attempting to escape Nazi terror, was turned away at the docks in 1938.

A 1939 Gallup poll showed that twice as many Americans opposed accepting Jewish refugees as did support accepting them.

A bipartisan bill drafted in 1939 to accept 20,000 German Jewish children fell through in the Senate due to a lack of popular support.

The same rhetoric surrounding today’s refugees of the Middle East was used against the Jewish people: “They don’t share our values.”

“We don’t have enough room for them.” “We have enough problems here in America already; we’re going through a Depression!”

This was the climate out of which the poster pictured on the right was produced. Printed in 1938 by the Episcopal Diocese of Ohio, it depicts Mary, Joseph and Jesus, fleeing Jerusalem for Egypt after the threat of infanticide by King Herod. “In the name of these refugees,” it reads, “aid all refugees.”

It binds the command to care for refuge-seekers to the identity of the Christian faith. Caring for refugees here, in the present.

Like the familiar saying in Matthew: “Whatever you’ve done for the least of these, you’ve done for me.”

Oh, you’re right, I forgot. We can’t take care of the least of these, because one of them might be a terrorist.

Caring for refuge seekers is at the core of the Abrahamic faiths. It stretches all the way back to the beginning, peppering the Hebrew moral code with restrictions against xenophobia.

“Treat strangers and foreigners among you like you would a native born.” “Love the stranger as yourself; remember that you were strangers in the land of Egypt. I am the LORD your God.” “You must.” “Remember.” “I am the Lord.”

The language serves to say: “This is non-optional.”

Let’s make something clear: the fear of accepting refugees due to the spectre of terrorist threat is based more on scare tactics than on real experience.

We cannot allow fear to supersede our obligation to come alongside those who most desperately need it. This is moral. It is obligatory. And it’s not going to be accomplished by a Muslim ban.

Do not fall for the excuses given by Donald Trump and others, who claim that refusing to give aid to refugee seekers is an act of protecting the country.

That is an excuse we’ve fallen for in the past. Let’s not fall for it again.



Brian is a sophomore cellular and molecular biology major.