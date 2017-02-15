SPU wins homecoming Regatta

Hopeful and excited, the SPU rowing team woke up Saturday morning energized for their first “race” of the season. Facing off against alumni from many seasons past in the Alumni Crew Regatta, the inexperienced team came away with the win.

“We have got a super, super young team, but a great group of young women who I think have got a lot of potential,” said Head Coach Andrew Derrick. “This is just another step in the process of developing that potential through the beginning of our regular season and through May and seasons beyond.”

Derrick, who stepped in as head coach in November, has already had quite the impact on the rowers.

“It’s very obvious that Coach [Derrick] cares about his athletes as whole people, and that makes being a part of this team a really special experience,” junior Abby Kopack said.

Although there have been challenges to switching the coaching staff after 26 years under the leadership of Keith Jefferson, the transition has given SPU hope of becoming the best Division II rowing team in the nation.

Athletic Director Jackson Stava sees the rowing program as a young one, but a program on the verge of greatness. The hard work of Derrick, Stava believes, will affect the SPU program for years to come.

“Derrick has taken a program that’s pretty thin in terms of numbers and took a program that hadn’t seen as much success in the last few years, and [he] has already reinvigorated what that program looks like,” Stava said. “Derrick has done everything from change the way the shell house looks downstairs to changing the excitement around what they’re doing. It is a vibrant, thriving program.”

After starting Nov. 1, and only working for a few months, Derrick has already been able to earn the trust of his athletes.

“Coach [Derrick] believes in us and we believe in him,” junior Natalie Beall said.

And it is with that belief and trust that greatness can come to fruition for these athletes.

Through the Alumni Regatta, athletes and former athletes were able to learn from one another, while also taking part in some friendly competition.

Derrick says the main things that have helped him adjust as a coach are “coming in and just learning a lot of what has been going on and changing a few things to put my stamp on it.”

He also noted that he is trying to speak with a few alumni to figure out what has meant a lot to them in the sport and to learn about the history of the program over the last few seasons.

“There are many hard hours of work ahead of us, but we are really excited to start our season,” Beall said.

Hard work may lie ahead, but with the dedication of the athletes and new coach, success is inevitable.

“They’re persistent, and we’ve had a lot of people who don’t really know the sport, and we’ve had a lot of people waking up really early in the morning and practicing really hard,” Derrick said. “They’ve been extremely resilient, and they keep coming back wanting more, and I think that’s what’s gonna make us faster sooner.”

While the politics of changing coaches may seem to overcomplicate the sport, athletes like Kopack know how to find the simple joys.

He reminisces on “the feeling of flying down the course, and I’m most looking forward to doing that again with the girls on this team that I’ve already grown to love so much.”

In the end, that camaraderie is what will bring this team success.