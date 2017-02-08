SPU struggles away

Road woes continued for SPU as the young Falcons struggled to close out games on the road again. Despite good effort, poor shooting and poor ball security doomed the team.

“I think for us bad stretches have come on the road because traveling can take a toll,” sophomore forward Coleman Wooten said. “It mentally and physically drains you, and we are learning how to handle that.”

The Falcons fell to Concordia 71-81 and Western Oregon 70-84 this past week, making it a three game losing streak and dropping their record to 9-13, 5-9 in GNAC.

“The games this week were tough ones for us,” Wooten said. “Our team played extremely hard, but it wasn’t enough.”

In their first game against Concordia, the Falcons put up a good fight. The game was closely contested until the final 10 minutes, when SPU’s cold shooting allowed Concordia to separate.

“We didn’t have the normal energy we start with,” Head Coach Grant Leep said. “Our guys understand that every game you play is an opportunity to show the improvement that we made and how much better we are getting, and a lot of that is tied into the amount effort you put out there.”

During the second half, the Falcons shot a game-sinking 1-12 from beyond the arc and only 35 percent from the field.

In the loss, first-year forward Tony Miller totaled a game-high 24 points and 12 rebounds. Wooten also had a good game, scoring 21 points and grabbing nine rebounds.

In the second game against Western Oregon, it was poor ball security that plagued the Falcons throughout the game.

Helping in this effort, junior forward Tanner Omlid snatched 11 steals on his way to a triple — nearly quadruple — double (18 points, 15 rebounds, 11 steals and 7 assists).

“[Omlid] was able to get his hands on a lot of basketballs and knock them away from our guys and force turnovers and cause a bunch of havoc for us defensively,” Leep said.

The Falcons turned the ball over 23 times, leading to 28 points for the Wolves.

“The turnovers in that game really hurt us,” Leep said. “When you give the ball away 23 times, that makes it very difficult to have the kind of success that we want to have.”

Though the Falcons stayed within striking distance, the Wolves were able to maintain a lead throughout the game and pull away in the last few minutes, primarily due to the SPU’s carelessness with the ball.

A positive in the loss was first-year guard Gavin Long’s young career performance, netting a game-high 25 points.

“[Long] plays so hard. He has shown so much improvement over the course of the year,” Leep said. “We are extremely pleased with the progress that he’s made.”

“I think our team is going to be completely fine; we are learning a lot right now, and growth doesn’t just all happen at once,” Wooten said.

The Falcons will look to bounce back with three straight home games.

First up, the Falcons play Northwest Nazarene at 5:15 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9, followed by the homecoming game against Central Washington at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11, and rounding it out with playing Saint Martin’s at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 14.

“Sometimes you have to learn the hard way, and our team and staff is doing a good job of staying positive and learning from our experiences,” Wooten added.

“We are learning every time we play. We are growing every time we play, and, along that, there are some ups and downs,” Leep said. “As long as we are using these to learn and improve and get better, everything is going to be fine.”