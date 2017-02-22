SPU sets another season high

Traveling to St. Charles, Missouri, this past weekend changed nothing for the Seattle Pacific women’s gymnastics team’s routine as they registered a couple season-highs in not only their team scores, but a few of their events as well.

On the first day of competition, Friday, Feb. 17, sophomore Itzia San Roman was the Falcons’ top beam performer, tying for eighth place with a score of 9.725. This score was a significant improvement from her previous career high of 9.55 on the beam, and for the fifth consecutive week, the vault was SPU’s highest-scoring event.

On the second day of competition, Sunday, Feb. 19, the Falcons registered a season-high team overall score of 192.300, which was eight-tenths higher than this season’s previous high of 191.500 set back on Friday, Jan. 27 at Royal Brougham Pavilion. Host Lindenwood, won the team competition by a score of 195.325, which was two full points higher than second place Brown (193.325).

Junior Ariana Harger shined bright both competition days, earning a mark of 9.875 for her second straight meet on the floor event Sunday to tie for first place.

Hyland Arena, where the meet Sunday afternoon was held, was the same venue that Harger became the national co-champion on floor at the 2016 USAG Collegiate Championships at. She broke the school record on the vault with a score of 9.90 in the team finals, and then the next day she registered the second-highest vault score in school history with a score of 9.925.

Sunday’s floor lineup produced the Falcons’ highest-scoring event of the season, with an accumulation of 48.575, led by Harger (9.875), senior Lauren Glover (9.800) and San Roman (9.725). First-years Darian Burns and Kylee Gauna exceeded their career highs on the floor as well, contributing to the team with scores of 9.625 for Burns and a 9.550 for Gauna.

In other events, Glover posted her best beam score of the year with a score of 9.750 that tied her for sixth place with first-year Miyuki Matsune. Burns and Senior Breanna Beltran tied for eighth place in the uneven bars, scoring a season-high of 9.700 for both of the gymnasts.

SPU is now fighting to earn one of the eight qualifying spots for the USAG Collegiate Championships that are scheduled to take place in early April.

Entering the week, the Falcons were ranked 10th and Brown was ranked eighth, but they are feeling hopeful with the way their scores are looking coming from this last meet. They see bars as their breaking point; if they can perfect their bars, that is what will give them the best chance.

As for now, Seattle Pacific will remain on the road to compete at the UC Davis Quad Meet this Friday, Feb. 24, at 7 p.m. They will be competing against Sacramento State, San Jose State and host UC Davis.