SPU hits 190 on Senior Night

The Seattle Pacific women’s gymnastics team continue to showcase their talent and continuous team support with each and every meet they compete in.

This past Saturday, Feb. 4, the Falcons hosted the Air Force Academy for their last home meet of the regular season. While Air Force took first place in the overall team score, SPU once again surpassed the 190-point mark for their second straight meet, compiling an overall team score of 190.550 points.

“Our vault is very strong, which helps us,” Head Coach Laurel Tindall said. “And our beam has the potential to very strong, but bars just haven’t clicked. It was our lowest team score on bars this season, and that was really hard to rebound from.”

While it may have been the lowest team score on bars for the Falcons, a few individuals were still able to successfully improve their individual scores.

Junior Ariana Harger won the vault with a score of 9.800, which was only one-tenth from her own school record of 9.900. Harger tied senior Lauren Glover for first-place on the floor, with a score of 9.850.

That score was a season-high for Glover, who has been working hard in practices to ensure consistency through her last season with the Falcons.

“I just want to be consistent and keep improving those scores and be able to stay on those routines,” Glover said.

“I want to make the little changes to kind of get my score up every meet and just keep improving.”

Senior Tracie Villanueva was SPU’s top performer on both the balance beam and uneven bars Saturday night, placing third with a season-best score of 9.80 on beam and a 9.475 on bars to grab the fifth place spot.

First-year Darian Burns closely followed Harger on vault with a second place score of 9.775, and first-year Lena Wirth finished in third with a score of 9.750.

These three gymnasts finished in the exact same spots with the exact same scores as they did in their previous meet against Hamline the week before on Friday, Jan. 27.

After the meet, different members of the team recognized the five graduating seniors who have been with the team since their first year back in 2014, highlighting some of their favorite memories and most treasured qualities about the women they appreciated.

The seniors recognized were Breanna Beltran, Glover, Kristi Hayashida, Villanueva, and Renee Zografos.

“When you get kids in as [first-years], you wonder who is going to edge forward and show some leadership qualities,” Tindall said. “[Hayashida] was quiet her [first] year, but she is our anchor on beam and has been an All-American the last two years on beam, so she is definitely on track to do that again.”

Tindall talked more about the rest of the seniors and shared some qualities and improvements she has seen throughout the years as their head coach.

“[Beltran] has been a great vault/bar person for us,” Tindall said. “She has improved her vault this year, and we hope she will be going to our beam lineup. Lauren was an All-American on floor and is one of our team captains this year [along with Beltran]. They both do a great job of being examples in the gym.”

“We are losing a lot of strong performances with this group of seniors,” Tindall said.

“[Villanueva] is a former All-American on bars, and while [Zografos] has struggled a bit this year, she is a really enthusiastic teammate and supporter in the gym.”

Though it may have been the seniors last home meet of the regular season, they will have another opportunity to compete in Royal Brougham again when it comes time to host the USAG Collegiate Championships, April 7-9.

Eight teams and additional individual competitors will vie for national championships during the three-day event.

In the meantime, Seattle Pacific will face Air Force again this Saturday, Feb. 11, in Colorado Springs at 6 p.m. PST. This away meet will begin a stretch of six straight road meets for the Falcon gymnasts.