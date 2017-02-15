SPU falls four points shy of UCD

The Seattle Pacific University women’s gymnastics team had another meet for the record books with their competition in Colorado Springs against Air Force Academy and UC Davis.

The Falcons once again surpassed the 190-point mark for their third-consecutive meet, finishing with a third-place score of 190.425. UC Davis won the meet with a total of 194.625 points while host Air Force was second with a final score of 194.500.

“For the rest of the season, I hope we can not only continue to improve our performances at each meet, but to also grow as a team,” senior Breanna Beltran said. “I think that the teams who are most successful are the ones who are united and have a good team culture.”

Junior Ariana Harger won the vault competition for the third week in a row, achieving a season-high score of 9.825 to tie with junior Alexis Brown from UC Davis. Harger finished Saturday night in fourth-place in the all-around for Seattle Pacific with 38.252 all-around points.

First-year Darian Burns followed closely in the all-around competition with 37.600 all-around points, finishing in fifth-place.

First-year Sienna Brane and Miyuke Matsune also contributed to the Falcon’s overall score: Brane received a 9.750 on the uneven bars, placing fifth, and Matsune received a 9.750 on beam, also placing fifth. Burns finished seventh of the floor with a mark of 9.725.

Though Seattle Pacific will finish their regular season on the road this year, they will return home to Royal Brougham Pavilion to host the 2017 three-day USAG nationals that will take place April 7 – 9.

This will mark the 44th season of the women’s gymnastics program at SPU and the 42nd season with Head Coach Laurel Tindall at the helm.

Tindall was present at SPU when the first group of gymnasts walked on the floor in 1974, and to this day she remains a crucial part of the program she helped develop and nurture.

For now, the gymnasts will travel to St. Charles, Missouri, for a pair of meets that will be on the horizon this upcoming weekend. The Falcons will compete at the GymQuarters Invitational on Friday, Feb. 17 at 12 p.m. PST.

This meet will be a quad meet at Family Arena which will include teams from Nebraska, Brown and the host Lindenwood, who are the defending USAG Collegiate Champions.

On Sunday, Feb. 19 at 11 a.m. PST, the Falcons will change their location to Hyland Arena on the Lindenwood campus for a trio meet that will include Lindenwood and Brown once again.

This was the site of last year’s USAG nationals, where Alumna Maria Hundley won national titles in the all-around and vault, giving her a record of seven career championships.