It’s time to talk about the elephant on campus: the SPU confessions page.

The description of the page reads, “Open confession is good for the soul” with a link to a Google form where anyone can anonymously submit their opinions on anything and everything that comes to mind.

Posts range from confessions of love, criticism of SPU, debates about politics, cries for help and the occasional song lyric to much more.

Some confessions are as simple as, “I have a troubling banana addiction.” The rest of the confessions? Not so harmless.

The page is, in a word, immature. These types of pages are all the rage at middle schools and high schools, but on a college campus? I would hope that the need to express your love for the stranger in the cafeteria or your anger at aspects of SPU would be things that college students could vocalize in productive ways.

Instead, students use their energy to quite literally shout into the void or, even more pointlessly, to argue in the comments with an anonymous, faceless confession.

The majority of posts contain illogical arguments, emboldened hateful rhetoric and sexual objectification. It’s as if they they were written by a middle schooler who just hit puberty.

One genre of the page is confessions of love. Some may see them as endearing, but those on the other side, those who are called out for their looks, feel much differently about this page.

One student who has been the subject of said posts felt so strongly and has been so negatively affected by the page that he asked to remain anonymous in this article.

When asked about how the various posts about his appearance affected him, he recalled that having a large number of people know his name is “horrible because no one actually knows me.”

“I feel objectified and idealized,” he said. “Many people now know who I am and will randomly call out my name, and I feel like a tiger might feel when he is trapped in a cage with cruel spectators taunting him and prodding him with sticks.”

The page not only affects his personal life but also his relationship with others who have told him he’s not who they thought he would be based on what was posted about him on the page.

“They expect someone arrogant, cocky, proud — a womanizer,” he said. “I fear that they expect the praise to go to my head and turn me into the man I described above.”

Facebook and social media are excellent tools of communication and ways to find entertainment and like-minded people, but couple that with anonymity and it takes on a whole other level.

That level can be one that’s extremely helpful for people to rant, share their funny anecdotes and seek out help, or it can be one where people spew insults, hate speech, sexually explicit innuendos and just some downright weird stuff.

The page has also become somewhat of a Trump fanclub, facilitating a place for those who would rather not say their beliefs out loud.

First-year Connor Gilbert enjoys this aspect of the page and the different opinions that are spread through it.

“I like that the page provides information about how many different viewpoints and mindsets we have on our campus,” Gilbert said. “I’m reminded of views I don’t share and that they still have value, regardless of my own personal beliefs.”

Given the current political climate, it makes sense why Trump supporters mostly stay anonymous. One thing that the writers of these posts should consider is why they feel the need to be anonymous about their beliefs in the first place.

Maybe there’s a reason behind the backlash they get. Maybe there’s a reason they can’t openly celebrate his inauguration. Maybe that reason is that many students are still hurting and are directly affected by this election in ways the privileged white community here will never be. Maybe it’s because they are wrong.

The popular opinion is not always the right one, but in this case the popular opinion is common sense, and the anonymous opinion has to know that there is something wrong with their vote, or they wouldn’t feel the need to hide.

At it’s best, SPU confessions is juvenile, and at it’s worst — a form it often takes — it is a poison to the community. This is a platform where people can spout their harmful and insulting opinions without consequence, and many people take full advantage of that without recognizing the damage they may do.

For those who do recognize this, instead of giving more attention to the page, focus your efforts on spreading positivity on campus, maybe through an SPU compliments page, one that allows only genuine, positive praise of people, not for their looks but for their character.

And, yes, while open confession is something that can be “good for the soul,” when those confessions consist of childlike opinions, they ultimately do much more harm than good for everyone around.

Mary is a first-year theatre production major.