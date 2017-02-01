Sharing culture in dating

Even though America legalized interracial marriage 50 years ago, members of SPU’s Black Student Union (BSU) still recognize positive and negative biases when it comes to interracial dating.

On Thursday, Jan. 26, BSU organized a seminar to discuss this topic.

The conversation-based event, “Interracial Dating at SPU, Seattle, and Beyond,” was meant to bring awareness to the topic by creating a safe environment for students to openly talk about individual experiences.

Junior Gloris Jones, president of BSU, said that she and other BSU members felt a personal connection to the topic of interracial dating because they had been, are currently in or value the importance of interracial relationships.

Jones is African American and her boyfriend is Filipino. She explained that “how people around us view our relationship inspired me to want to bring [the topic] up to the core.”

Gloris stressed that BSU really wanted to see more people on campus included in the club’s activities. For her, if more students are involved, they provide a “bigger community that transcends the meetings.”

She went on to say, “When there is a bigger group, you find more people to connect with. That’s what BSU is about: having our members connect with each other.”

To get the word out for this particular event, the club put up signs, sent out emails and posted on social media.

One student in the audience introduced the topic of cultural identity playing a large role when it comes to dating within the race.

She pointed out, “There are language barriers. Thinking about it in retrospect … if I don’t date [someone within my race], how will their culture mix with mine? How will they communicate with my parents and grandparents?”

She noted the struggle between choosing between a partner who was familiar with her family’s customs and being with someone who did not understand the same family traditions.

Not only did some students feel the pressure from family to avoid dating someone who was of a different cultural heritage, they also felt judged by other people who look at interracial relationships from the outside.

Jones said that she and her “Filipino boyfriend still get looks when [walking] down the sidewalk.”

Marquis Sablo, an African-American first-year student attending the seminar, said, “I give a couple glances, but they are positive glances. I’m in [an interracial relationship] and it’s not a problem.”

Another student in the audience expressed the positive influence had on them when seeing interracial couples.

“You see someone else in an interracial relationship, and you have an appreciation for it,” the student said.

Jones hopes that students will connect with each other and grow in the understanding of different cultures.

“I don’t want the SPU community to be shy,” Jones said. “Don’t shy away from BSU. Come check it out.”

Jones said that BSU intended “Interracial Dating at SPU, Seattle, and Beyond” to help students share their experiences and provide an avenue for cultural sharing among students. Jones felt as if she walked away from the event with a new appreciation for interracial couples.

“Sharing in cultures is an important part to American culture,” she said. “Not that we shouldn’t be preserving our own culture, but we shouldn’t just completely set aside the melting pot.”