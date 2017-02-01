Scandals unravel on stage

On a warm evening in the engagement season of 1870, Sir Robert Chiltern held a party full of pleasant and elegant people, all unaware of the scandal headed their way.

This is the opening scene of SPU Theatre’s latest production of “An Ideal Husband” by Oscar Wilde.

Directed by Theatre Professor Emeritus George Scranton, the story unfolds as Sir Robert Chiltern faces a crossroads, blackmailed by Mrs. Cheveley, played by first-year Chaney Holland, who knows the secrets of his past.

Thus the scandal begins as Sir Robert Chiltern fears that if the secret is revealed, his reputation will suffer.

Scranton expressed his vision of truth and style, one he believed to speak to our current situation.

“An 1895 play [that] is as relevant today as it was 121 years ago is pretty significant, and [we] try to keep it elegant,” Scranton said.

From flowing gowns, tuxedos and tiaras to chandeliers and pristine portraits adorning the stage, the production rose to the occasion.

The “ideal husband” is portrayed by SPU’s first-year Andrew Cheesman, a theater performance major.

“He’s wealthy. He’s held in high status in society, [so] he thought he left it behind: he thought he forgot about [his past], but you’ll see in the show that his past does not stay hidden,” Cheesman said.

Mrs. Cheveley bears the role of the antagonist with wit and charm.

Holland explains that her character is not only depicted as a villain, but also as someone who is above English society.

Mrs. Cheveley enters the dinner scene merely as a plus one visiting from Vienna, but she leaves with Sir Robert Chiltern and the whole world at her fingertips.

Thankfully, one of Sir Robert Chiltern’s strongest assets is his wife, Lady Gertrude Chiltern.

She attempts to help Sir Robert Chiltern see another way to refuse the task Lady Cheveley has laid before him. But Lady Gertrude Chiltern knows nothing of her husband’s past.

As the character’s lives intertwine, Sir Robert Chiltern falls deeper and deeper into a web of complexity, his past haunting him along the way.

Sir Robert Chiltern’s oldest friend Lord Goring, played by senior Jason Hill, arrives on scene, trying to do everything he can to expose the truth of the matter.

Hill says that his character is relatable to him and that it is easy for Goring to be truthful since he is not involved in government projects, which, in this case, is the Argentine canal scheme.

“My character doesn’t have any stake in the [scandal], but more importantly he wants other people to be as honest as possible,” Hill said. “If they are not, people hold themselves to this ideal that they can’t possibly ever reach.”

Hill emphasizes the importance of this notion to the storyline.

“Some people are willing to do anything to get ahead, and that it is dangerous to do that,” Hill said. “This story is important to show how we can reconcile that.”

As the last scene wraps up, Sir Robert Chiltern learns a valuable lesson about keeping his past secret from those who loved him most.

Holland values “An Ideal Husband” for its ability to paint a picture of the time period and hopes the audience can read between the lines.

In a scene similar to the opening dinner party, the show ends by celebrating integrity and honoring the greater good even when the stakes are high.

The audience can expect a witty and well-acted performance about the life of Sir Robert Chiltern and realize that like him, they cannot reach perfection.

“It’s a long show, and it’s a heavy show,” Holland said. “But there are some pretty interesting things that you can find in the dialogue if you listen for them.”

Captured by the elegance of the production and the charm of the British accents, the audience will enjoy the intellectual and suspenseful comedy written about an era not so different from our own.

‘An Ideal Husband’ will run until Saturday, Feb. 11.