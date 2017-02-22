Rihanna beats out Queen Bey

The soundboard was prepped and dim blue lights illuminated the Gazebo room in SPU’s Student Union Building.

KSPU’s annual Cover Concert was about to begin.

On Friday, Feb.17, SPU’s student-led radio station hosted their annual Covers Concert, setting the stage for an epic duel: Rihanna verses Beyoncé. In the end, Rihanna’s supporters won the night.

In the battle, students had the freedom to perform solo or in groups to put their own twist on a given song.

The doors opened at seven, and, before the hour was over, the gazebo room was overflowing with students. Organizers had to add more chairs to the room in order to accommodate attendees.

“It brings together community on this campus in a way that allows all to express their creativity and whatever talents they have,” said KSPU Event Coordinator, junior Apple Gomez.

Whether participants were music enthusiasts or new to the performance world, the environment encouraged students to shake up the status quo.

KSPU invited students to sign up for open-mic and perform what they felt led to do as the night progressed.

KSPU also highlighted the American Civil Liberty Union as the recipients of the night’s donation proceeds.

The ACLU helps educate the public on how to defend free speech and the right to protest. They also advise on how to combat attacks on reproductive freedom and how to push for reforms to a racially biased criminal justice system.

The crowd heard from an array of genres. From the ukulele to the piano, performers brought a new style to Rihanna and Beyoncé.

Senior Audrey Cunningham strapped on her guitar and positioned the mic to begin an acoustic version of “Halo.” Cunningham also shared some of her own work she had written. She ended her set with Cyndi Lauper’s “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun.”

Next up, junior Zach Caldwell warmed the audience with “FourFiveSeconds” by Rihanna on the piano.

As he introduced his second song, Caldwell asked the audience, “Do you guys know the theme song to Shrek?”

The crowd cheered and began to sing “All Star” by Smash Mouth along with him.

Just before intermission, sophomore Toni Ramientos, a music education major and STUB talent show winner, sang a duet with sophomore Corey Tang. With Ramientos on the ukulele and Tang on vocals, the duo performed an acoustic version of Rihanna’s “Love On the Brain.”

During intermission, KSPU had students answer trivia questions about Rihanna and Beyoncé. The winner won tickets to Japandroid’s concert in Seattle.

Junior Erin Beattie, the assistant manager to KSPU gave the audience the last performance of the night. An acoustic piano mashup of Rihanna’s “Stay” and “Only Girl.”

“I feel like KSPU is a really great thing on campus that not a lot of people reach out to. It’s been a part of my whole entire college career and it’s been amazing,” Gomez said.

Rounding out this term, KSPU plans to hold open-mic nights for students to come and share their creativity. KSPU also looks forward to partnering with STUB for the spring concert happening next quarter.

“KSPU provides a place for students to get their voices heard and to express their own creativity through blog writing, performing at events or as a DJ,” Gomez said. “It’s a really cool experience to stretch yourself and see what you are capable of.”