Present controversies explored

When confronting political controversies relating to race, Andra Gillespie believes differences in opinion can be boiled down to one thing: definitions.

“People disagree about their definitions, and, because they disagree about their definitions, they approach issues very differently,” she said.

Gillespie, an associate professor at Emory University in Georgia, spoke to SPU students on Friday, Jan. 27, hosted by the Veritas Forum organization that sets up talks like Gillespie’s to bring students together in conversation.

By attending the Veritas Forum’s “Faith, Race, Politics,” in Demaray 150, students were able to see the influence of faith and race in Gillespie’s life and political research and also how the two components might influence their lives as well.

The forum was an opportunity for faculty and students to ask questions about the subjects at hand.

Gillespie obtained her PhD in political science from Yale University in 2005, and is now a recognized author. Her most recent book, “Race and the Obama administration” (Oxford University Press, 2017) will be on shelves this coming May.

Krystal Smith, a Veritas coordinator, expressed the organization’s excitement in having Gillespie at Seattle Pacific University.

“Veritas cares deeply about diversity and creating a platform for faculty to speak about their faith in public contexts,” she said. “We are especially thankful to have the opportunity to work with Dr. Gillespie and other female Christian academics as we deeply value their perspectives.”

Gillespie spoke on topics regarding her Christian upbringing, justice advocacy and racial background. She feels that all three have helped prepare her to take on modern-day issues involving race.

“It was working for my mentor, taking classes on race and politics, living in a housing that was devoted to multicultural learning and understanding that I started to think about who I was as an African American and how race operates in America,” Gillespie said.

She touched on the commonality for young adults to shy away from discussing issues of race.

“If students are discouraged to work on these issues, I hope they feel encouraged knowing that other Christians are also thinking about them and are trying to contribute positively to the dialogue,” she said.

The speaker argued that attempts at inclusion do not work when it is not publicized. She commented on the church’s attempt to welcome families of different backgrounds into their communities.

“If you have a cultural potluck and sing some songs, and yet you don’t interrogate the reasons why somebody might have a nicer house or more stable employment than others,” she said, “[then] the fact that you have a potluck doesn’t matter.”

Because of that, Gillespie feels that people are often misguided when trying to be make their community more diverse. She says that it is common for Americans to ignore the correlation between statistics and race.

She said, “If there is going to be true reconciliation, there is going to have to be a real reckoning with uncomfortable information.”

A willingness to understand and fight against the stereotypes involved with race is something she hopes her audience takes away from her message.

“It does not honor God to be superficial as opposed to dealing with real issues,” she said.

While the message was something audience members felt needed to be talked about, many agreed Gillespie’s method of discussion was what kept them engaged. Junior Alexis Lewis was one of those audience-members.

“It was a deep talk, but she handled it very light-heartedly,” Lewis says. “She threw in jokes every now and then, and we all would laugh.”

Lewis believes that the talk was worth going to and that it changed her outlook on controversial debates.

“Everyone has their own opinions, especially politically,” she says. “The speaker stressed that we need to take the time to understand why our opinions are the way they are, that way we can know where others are coming from so we can better empathize with them.”