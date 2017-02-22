Playboy not empowering

Last week, The Falcon published an editorial “applauding” Playboy after the gentleman’s magazine announced that they will be bringing nudity back into the publication only a year after removing it.

Playboy commented that they will be featuring natural women with a theme that “naked is normal.”

Although it is an empowering statement, Playboy is using this concept as a selling point to appeal to society and isn’t promoting normal, natural women at all.

Despite my editor’s claims that Playboy is “rebutting the anti-nudity, body-shaming movement,” Playboy is actually worried solely about profit and expanding their audience.

It’s not a secret that Millennials have recently been focused on body positivity and breaking the stigma around the sexualization of the female human body, which is awesome.

Hence the “free the nipple” movement, yet Playboy, being the corporate business they are, made a smart financial decision to take part in this trend by featuring a more natural look for women in their magazines.

Don’t let Playboy fool you; they don’t actually care about the movement.

“I think it’s more of a societal thing that Playboy is playing off of to make more money and change their image to go with the current times,” senior Nia Costello said.

Costello explained that she understands that Playboy is trying to normalize the female body in an acceptable way, but claims they are not starting a new movement, they are just hopping on the band wagon that already existed.

According to Costello, it’s clear that their own profit, not the profit of the movement, is what’s important.

Even if Playboy is genuinely trying to hop on this whole body acceptance thing, as some may argue, Playboy isn’t really featuring your average, natural women.

The March 2017 issue features model Elizabeth Elam on the cover.

There is nothing inspiring to women in seeing another flawless size zero model used once again as a promotional scheme.

Playboy can’t throw around words like “natural” and “normal” and not actually feature a woman who is at least accurately described by one of those two adjectives.

And, let me be clear, there is nothing wrong with a beautiful, slender model, but when someone hears the word natural, it’s expected that all sorts of women should be able to be featured and relatable in the magazine, imperfections and all.

It is clear that beauty and sex sells. That’s the way the world works, and that’s the way it will continue to work. Playboy is still continuing to use models, such as Elam, to cash in the checks and grow their following.

But people shouldn’t fall for it. Playboy is better off going back to sexist, misogynistic 1950’s ways than trying to pretend they are something they’re not.

They’re incapable of something as genuine as fighting for the right of empowering women and stopping the hyper-sexualization of their bodies.

The March 2017 issue is available for download and will hit newsstands on Feb. 28.

Although it is unlikely, maybe within issues to come, subscribers will notice a difference and demand this “normal” and “natural” theme that they were promised to truly come to fruition.

Kailey is a senior journalism major.