Overtime sparks momentum

The SPU men’s basketball team, powered by great play from first-year players, split a pair of overtime thrillers against Alaska schools this past week. In the two games, SPU was on either end of a comeback to force overtime, but unfortunately only came away with one W.

“We don’t see ourselves as [first-years], so we just go out there and leave it all on the floor,” first-year guard Gavin Long said. “I love the pressure moments, being able to help your team in a tight game is a great feeling.”

“This [first-year] group is potentially very special if they continue to play together and work hard and do what they are being coached to do,” Head Coach Grant Leep said. “It is a very fun group to be around and it is fun growing with them.”

With a win and a loss, the Falcons move to a 9-11 record (5-7 in GNAC).

This was the second time SPU played both Alaska Fairbanks and Alaska Anchorage this season. In their first meetings, SPU won 79-77 at Alaska Fairbanks and lost in a devastating fashion at Alaska Anchorage 49-85.

In Thursday’s game against Alaska Fairbanks, SPU won in overtime 72-69.

SPU controlled the game from the tip-off, holding a solid lead throughout the first 30 minutes, never trailing, yet never able to pull away. At the 10-minute mark of the second half, the momentum swung to the Nanooks and after four short minutes, the Falcon’s lead was gone.

With four minutes remaining and the Nanooks dominating on the offensive glass, the Falcons had a choice: continue to crumble, or respond.

The Falcons chose to respond, tying the game with an offensive rebound and jumper by sophomore forward Coleman Wooten (15 points and six rebounds) with 37 seconds left.

Wooten’s contested shot at the buzzer fell short, and the teams remained tied at 59-59 at the end of regulation.

In overtime, first-year players forward Tony Miller and Long willed the Falcons to victory. Miller scored six of his game-high 20 points in overtime, and Long grabbed two offensive rebounds, scored three of his 10 points and had a steal in overtime.

But to seal the game, it was Wooten who hit a contested jumper to gain a 71-69 edge with 16 seconds left and senior center Joe Rasmussen (10 points, seven rebounds, two blocks and two steals) who had a steal, then hit one in two free-throws to give the Falcons a three-point lead. His block in the final second helped secure the victory for the Falcons.

“We turned it over so much and gave them a ton of offensive rebounds,” Leep said. “I thought despite the sloppiness on our end, it showed some of the improvements that our guys have made.”

Leep said the Falcons played with a lot of grit and toughness.

“Even when things weren’t going our way or through a negative play, it showed a lot about where our group has come,” Leep said. “A month ago, I’m not sure that we [would] hold on to that [win]. It really showed some of the maturation process of our young guys … Despite not playing our best, we were able to do some of the toughness related things that influence winning.”

“Previously, we had lost every overtime game that we had been in, so it was nice to finally win one,” Long added. “Our team showed a lot of toughness from giving away a lead and still managing to scrap out a win.”

In Saturday’s game, the Falcons fell again to Alaska Anchorage, 83-81, a massive improvement on their previous loss of 36 points earlier this season.

Against the Seawolves, the game essentially mirrored the game against the Nanooks, only this time, it was the Falcons with the comeback and heartbreaking loss.

The Falcons trailed the entire first half, on the verge of the game getting away from them as it did in their first meeting. But the Falcons were able to keep it within striking distance, trailing by 10 at half.

In the second half, the Falcons locked in defensively and chipped away on the offensive side of the ball.

“Saturday was just kind of a tale of two halves for us,” Leep said. “We didn’t shoot it well in the first half, the ball wasn’t moving as much as we like, they scored the first four possessions of the game, so we didn’t show some of the improvements we have made defensively.”

In the second half, however, Leep said the Falcons came out and got in a great rhythm on both ends.

“We executed our defensive game plan fairly well, we did a really good job on the glass,” he said. “They have been out-rebounding their opponents by 10 a game and we out-rebounded them by two.”

After 17 minutes of clawing, first-year guard Sharif Khan’s free-throws gave SPU a 59-58 lead only for the Seawolves to regain a three point lead with just seven seconds remaining, just enough time for one last play to tie the game.

The Falcons inbounded the ball to Wooten (14 points, six rebounds) from under their own basket. Wooten drove along the right side of the court, turning left along the Seawolves baseline and drawing the attention of the defenders. On the far side of the court, Kahn rushed to the left corner, freed up by a double screen. Wooten hit Khan with a perfect pass, just the way it was drawn up by the coaching staff, and Khan (10 points) nailed the jumper as regulation expired to force overtime.

“I feel very blessed I have assistant coaches the caliber of Coach Bone and Coach Borton,” Leep said. “When we got to that situation, they immediately came over and both suggested the exact same thing … We had worked on that in some situations in practice to get that drawn up … [Wooten] delivered a perfect pass and [Khan] knocked that shot in. I think it was a big confidence booster for [Khan] because he is a very good shooter and he’s a guy that we are going to continue to need down the stretch as we try to fight and scratch our way through the rest of the year.”

The Falcons started out overtime on fire, hitting three of their first four shots (two from deep).

But with Miller and Wooten fouling out of the game, the Falcons fell behind and trailed again with just enough time for one last shot before the overtime expired.

With four seconds left and trailing by two, senior guard Olivier-Paul Betu drove like a blur 95 feet, leaving all defenders in the dust, and created a wide open layup at the rim as time expired, only to have the ball heartbreakingly roll off the rim.

“In that amount of time, he knew he could get all the way to the rim,” Leep said. “Some of them go in and some of them don’t. He’s such a high-character dude that I know he’s going to bounce back from it just fine. We couldn’t be in that situation without what he has done for us this year and for what the other guys have done. Great execution by our young team, and I think we are starting to grow up and start to take some of those next steps we need to take.”

“Some of the ways in which our team executed down the stretch, we made some really big plays; it just shows what this group is capable of and what we are striving for,” Leep continued.

In the loss, Miller scored a team-high 29 points and a game-high 16 rebounds.

“Miller played out of his mind,” Long said. “He is consistently getting better, and it is fun playing with him. Also, [Khan] played well and was able to hit big shots, which as a [first-year] is tough to do.”

For Long, the Alaska Anchorage game was a heartbreaker.

“It was our second overtime game in a row, and it would have been nice to get the win, but we competed and played really hard. We wanted redeem ourselves from our first meeting with UAA because we feel that we didn’t give them our best effort, and I feel that we did a good job.”

Despite the heartbreaking loss, the Falcons showed tremendous heart and proved that they can play with anyone. In both games, they proved the maturity of the team is increasing, responding well to two difficult situations. They look to continue this upward trend of the past three games as the season nears GNAC tournament play.

“It feels nice to battle back, and it shows a lot about the character of our team,” Long said. “I think we responded really well to both situations as we never got down on ourselves and were able to win in both situations.”

Next week, the Falcons go back on the road to face Concordia on Thursday, Feb. 2 and then to Western Oregon on Saturday, Feb. 4. In their previous meetings, the Falcons beat Concordia 88-83 and lost to Western Oregon, 74-76.

“Our guys are learning not only to work hard for it, but how to execute it and how to make that happen,” Leep said. “Every time that this group plays together, we are getting better at something, and that has been a lot of fun to watch and see. We are going to keep getting better and keep fighting and scratching and clawing our way, hopefully, into the conference tournament.”

“We are hungry to rattle off some more wins so that we can secure a spot in the GNAC tournament,” Long said. “We are starting to figure things out, so I think we are going to string together a nice winning streak.”