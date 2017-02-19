Online exclusive: Students advocate for, engage with refugees

World Relief, an international organization dedicated to helping vulnerable and displaced people, came to SPU this past Wednesday with refugee speakers to give them a voice and, hopefully, to inspire action among students.

“I think that every generation has a time, a very crucial time, kind of a tipping point, [when] they have to speak up,” said Chitra Hanstad, World Relief’s Interim Executive Director for the Seattle Chapter. “I think this is our time to speak up. God has given us voices, and, as Christians … speaking out means following after Christ. It means doing what he would have done.”

In partnership with World Relief, on Feb. 15, SPU’s University Ministries hosted a forum in Upper Gwinn to address the ongoing refugee and immigration crisis from nations where oppression and war terrorize their citizens.

By allowing guests the chance to meet with refugees and asylum-seekers in person, the organization hoped to spread the urgent nature of the situation.

This “Refugee Advocacy” event was held following President Trump’s executive order, issued on Jan. 27, temporarily halting immigration from the following Muslim-majority nations: Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen.

A Seattle U.S. District judge James Robart suspended two parts of the order on the third of this month, and the administration immediately appealed the case to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit.

On Feb. 9, a three-judge panel on the ninth circuit upheld Judge Robart’s decision 3-0.

However, the decision only suspended two of three parts. The third, which reduces the number of refugees that will be accepted by the U.S. this year by 55 percent, remained intact.

This downsizing of refugees accepted into the country was the focal point of World Relief’s event.

The introductory speakers wrapped up their speeches and informational PowerPoints within 30 minutes, and the forum divided into groups. World Relief brought refugees and asylum-seekers to meet with each group and to tell their stories.

The first speaker for one group was an asylum-seeker, who preferred that her name be presented under the pseudonym Mary.

‘I left Eritrea … because I fear persecution,” Mary said. “In Eritrea we … [are] not allowed to be Pentecostal Christian. The government will arrest you, or they will kill you … so I fled from Eritrea for my life.”

She first traveled to Sudan, then Dubai, and reached Mexico before being granted asylum in the United States three months ago. Before it was granted, she spent time in a detention center. The process took five years, the bulk of it spent in Dubai.

Mary praised World Relief.

“I feel like I have found a kind of family,” she said, smiling. “They help me a lot, like an apartment or finding jobs or English class. If it wasn’t for World Relief, maybe life could be a little bit challenging for me.”

When asked about the event, junior Daniel Tolstruat said he found it as an opportunity to gain understanding.

“[I’m] just trying to get an insight into what immigrants are going through”, Tolstruat said. “Like right now, what the implications of the executive order were. Trying to figure out what is my place in that.”

One student even shared her experience as a volunteer.

“Tonight, I really just want to come and get some more knowledge on the current refugee situation,” junior Kalin Atkinson said. “I just got involved with the Urban Involvement program here … So I was able to start volunteering yesterday with a family from Afghanistan … a family of five with three young kids. Seeing the kids’ faces was amazing; they came over less than a week ago. It was really amazing to … see how they handled that situation.”

One of the alumni at the event also shared her thoughts.

Karlee Gaston, who graduated in 2012, remarked on the current news cycle.

“I think that I’ve been just really overwhelmed by all the news inundating our lives and especially what’s getting funneled through social media,” she said. “I came here … because SPU and World Relief, I feel, are a trusted source of information of … when you strip away all of the different political ideals and everything, what’s really going on from a refugee standpoint.”

Although as the earlier speakers pointed out, the event was hastily planned, it was the start of a conversation.

“I think just to talk about it is really the first step,” Gaston said.