Online Exclusive: Haven’s Open Mic Night draws reflection, solidarity

Every Tuesday night junior Hannah Hislop walks tentatively into room 201 of Weter Memorial Hall.

Once inside, however, she is suddenly surrounded by roughly 30 students who understand a part of her that other people in her life cannot begin to fathom.

Hislop is in SPU’s Haven.

Known on campus as a club that welcomes LGTBQ students and allies alike, Haven hosted an Open Mic Night on Wednesday, Feb. 8, in a room nestled in the back of the art center.

Hislop was listening to the song “After the Storm” by Mumford and Sons and when she decided it would be the best song for her to perform at Haven’s Open Mic Night.

“‘After the Storm’ resonated with my story,” Hislop said. “I chose it because it’s something that I wish I was able to tell myself when I was 18 and in the closet and scared of people knowing the feelings I had.”

The night began with guests mingling around a table full of snacks, sitting in chairs and standing along the back wall. A stage was created against a backdrop of draped blankets that are part of an ongoing exhibit called “Blanketforts.”

Students shared music, poetry, personal stories and other works.

The night ran with a theme that challenged heteronormativity.

Hislop grew up in a conservative environment, and, when she finally came out at the end of her first year at SPU, the news was received with mixed feelings.

“It was marked by a lot of feelings of rejection, but also moments of love and support,” Hislop said. “It felt like a really long process to come to a place where I am comfortable enough with who I am to have everyone know I’m gay.”

This process kept Hislop from attending Haven for the entirety of her sophomore year. Though Haven represented a community in which she knew she belonged, she saw taking steps to be a part of it as scary.

“I still get nervous every time I go because, growing up in a heteronormative environment, I’m not used to being around people who are so comfortable in themselves,” Hislop said.

As someone who was terrified and could never dream of being anything besides straight and “normal,” Hislop wants students to know that the LGTBQ community is a very welcoming and inclusive group in which one can find a home.

Before arriving on campus, first-year Jemma Anderson made sure SPU had an LGBTQ community in which she could do just that.

“It’s been so good,” Anderson said. “Everyone in Haven has made me feel loved, accepted and safe.”

Wednesday night was a chance for Anderson to perform a piece that depicted a journey of self discovery.

“I went up there and listed 12 things that should have told me I was queer before I knew I was queer,” Anderson said. “I had rationalized so many things away like seeing a beautiful girl in public and having my breath taken away.”

As an ally of the LGBTQ community and as someone who lives for the world of theater, junior Alex Garramone believes that art is a place to be free.

“I think there’s a lot of hurt going on at this school,” Garramone said, “not only because of the political state, but also because there hasn’t been a place or time to say why we feel what we feel to a receptive audience.”

Garramone walked away from the Open Mic after seeing people who are nervous, angry or in the process of healing. Getting a glimpse into their passion reminds her of why it’s important to stand up for other people and why it’s important to just listen and acknowledge pain.

“It’s an honor to hear the voices and thoughts of people who just want to be heard,” Garramone said. “Even if I don’t understand the struggles of a queer student, I can listen to why they’re frustrated or hurt. I think all people just want to be understood, and if that means just being an audience to someone, that is a pleasure to do.”

For many who performed and attended Haven’s Open Mic Night, the event became a platform to stand in solidarity, express themselves and respond to stories students have to tell.

“Whether you’re queer or not, it’s easy to feel like you don’t belong,” Hislop said. “Anyone is welcome. It’s important to come with an open mind, with a willingness to listen and with love in your heart.”