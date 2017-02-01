New take on traditional folk tale

A young maiden tortured by her stepmother and stepsisters is whisked away by a prince at a ball, only to lose her glass slipper as she sprints away to make it back to her home. The timeless tale of “Cinderella” has been reinvented by the Pacific Northwest Ballet.

On the evening of Jan. 27 PNB invited guests to take a peek into one of their final studio rehearsals via YouTube livestream.

Their new show “Cendrillon” premiers Feb. 3, a ballet that takes the classic “Cinderella” tale and turns it on its head.

The ballet was choreographed by Jean-Christophe Maillon and first premiered in 1999 at the Les Ballets de Monte-Carlo in Monaco. Maillot’s other choreography credits include the popular ballet Romeo et Juliette, which premiered at PNB back in 2008.

According to PNB’s site, “Jean-Christophe Maillon strips Cinderella of its sugar-coated layer and delivers a poignant meditation on the way in which people who disappear shape the future of those left behind.”

The rehearsal didn’t run through the entire show, but rather gave fans a glimpse at pivotal scenes of the ballet.

In one part, Cinderella, danced by Elizabeth Murphy, sits in a chair holding a gown aloft — it is the gown her mother wore to the last ball she attended before she died. In the background are dancers portraying Cinderella’s parents, danced by Seth Orza as the father and Noelani Pantastico as the mother, creating a physical representation of Cinderella’s memories as she mourns her mother.

The movements behind Cinderella are sweeping, mimicking a classic ballroom waltz as Cinderella’s mother and father twirl around the chair.

According to PNB staff, who were responding to questions and comments in a chat throughout the livestream, the ballet has no magical pumpkin carriage or mice turning into footmen; the ballet doesn’t even have the classic glass slipper.

The ballet focuses much less on the romance between Cinderella and the prince and much more on the relationship between Cinderella and her father — traditionally a relationship only reserved a very small role. A wide spectrum of movement is presented throughout the ballet. While Cinderella demonstrates simple and delicate choreography, the stepsisters dance about with short, static and provocative movements.

The stepsisters and stepmother are not ugly but rather they are masters of seduction, treating the world and everyone around them as puppets and they control the strings.

Another unique feature of this ballet is the role of the fairy godmother, also danced by Pantastico.

In the traditional tale, the fairy godmother appears as Cinderella is mournfully picking up hundreds of lentils by the fireplace to whisk her off to the ball to meet the prince via a pumpkin carriage.

However, in “Cendrillon,” the role of the fairy godmother and the role of Cinderella’s mother are played by the same dancer in order to illustrate the idea that the fairy godmother is a magical reminder of Cinderella’s mother.

According to PNB the fairy godmother is “an invisible force that can’t be seen but can be felt … the fairy is wearing a nude shimmery tutu.”

“Cendrillon” is a reflection on mourning and humility, focusing on the humanity of the characters and the pain they feel rather than the magical romantic plot, and it triumphs.

“Cendrillon” runs through Sunday, Feb. 12.