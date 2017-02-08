New lyrics incorporate classics

From English band Led Zeppelin’s song “Achilles Last Stand,” to Brad Pitt’s performance as Achilles in “Troy” (2004), Owen Ewald says that Homer’s epic poem “The Iliad” has inspired numerous tributes to its characters and story in modern popular culture.

On Tuesday afternoon, dozens of students, staff and faculty arrived in Demaray Hall to hear Ewald, a C. May Marston assistant professor of classics, speak on the influences of classic literature on modern music.

Ewald explained the effects of specific pieces of classic literature from two genres, tragedy and philosophy.

First up under the banner of art influenced by tragedy was recent Nobel Laureate Bob Dylan.

“Bob Dylan … voraciously read poetry, as shown in his stage name … close to Dylan Thomas,” Ewald said. “He used the story of ‘The Iliad,’ where he wrote a song called ‘Temporary Like Achilles’ for his 1966 album ‘Blonde on Blonde.’”

He wasn’t the only one inspired by the warriors in Homer’s epic.

In the year 1916, poet William Butler Yeats, also a nobel laureate, published the poem “No Second Troy.”

Over 70 years later that poem was the impetus for fellow Irishman and singer Sinéad O’Connor’s single “Troy” on her 1987 debut album, “The Lion and the Cobra.”

“Both used the idea of another ‘Troy,’ that a literal world cannot be burned, because the first ‘Troy’ has already been burned,” Ewald said. “In the 1980’s [O’Connor] burst onto the pop music scene as a powerful vocalist from Ireland with a shaved head and a sense of history.”

The use of philosophy has also been a prevalent theme in music, not only in the mainstream, but in alternative rock and folk music as well.

English rock band Mumford and Sons’ release of their third single, “The Cave,” in February of 2010 was an example of music influenced by philosophy. The song was not only influenced by the next part of Homer’s epic, “The Odyssey,” but also by philosopher and writer of “The Republic,” Plato.

Plato, explained how he believed the soul received morality, love or justice, with a theory called “The Realm of the Forms.” To explain this theory and how it was supposed to be received, he wrote “The Allegory of the Cave.”

“The song has the advantage of alluding to both Plato’s cave or the cave of Polyphemus in ‘The Odyssey,’” said Ewald in reference to the lyrics. “Coming out of the cave means seeing the world as it really is.

Other lesser known classics have also been included, such as Cicero’s “Sword of Damocles.” The anecdote is a lesson in the inherent danger of having great and far-reaching power.

“The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” a musical comedy horror film released in 1975, took inspiration from this story to create one of its songs. Richard O’Brien, the writer, named the song “The Sword of Damocles” directly after the story. It went on to become popular and iconic to the film.

Ewald’s connections between ancient literature and modern music garnered large applause and engaged questions as he closed the lecture.

When asked what they thought afterward, students had their own analysis as to why his lecture was so important to their lives.

“I found this event … really intriguing, I’d say a certain part of it … just really resonated with me, especially in the questions,” first-year Anna Rosko said. “Listening to some of those songs, I sort of had the same reaction about wanting to learn more about the history behind them.”

Sophomore Marissa Lewis especially appreciated Ewald’s ability to shine a modern light on classic literature.

“Dr. Ewald always manages to make classics relevant or make exciting connections with pop culture so that Latin isn’t entirely dead … Greek and Roman influences aren’t just irrelevant,” she said.

The influence of classic literature lingers on.