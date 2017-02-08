Love not on Tinder

Roses are red, violets are blue, millennials will swipe right, but only if you’re cute.

With all the pink heart balloons, candy, flowers and massive teddy bears flooding every store in the area, it’s hard to forget that Valentine’s Day is indeed fast approaching.

This is the time of year when couples parade their love all over social media and when single folk are probably indulging in chocolate to fill their void within.

But, something a lot of single people are most likely doing right now to find “love” in time for Valentine’s Day is participating in online dating apps.

Admit it, you’ve used some form of online dating at least once, or you’ve at least witnessed someone using it. And, just in case you live under a rock, the most popular dating app for college students is Tinder.

Tinder is that romantic dating app where you upload pictures of yourself and then start swiping. All you do is glance at someone’s photo, and, if you like the way they look, you swipe right, or, if one of these “eligible” partners isn’t up to your superficial standards, well don’t fret, just swipe left.

Back in the day, dating was a lot more, well, in person.

Typically before the 2000s finding a suitor to date usually took place in a public setting where you could actually get to know someone based on not just their looks but also their personality.

But with everything being online these days and with social media being our platform, it isn’t really that surprising that someone would also turn to an app like Tinder to find potential love.

One can only wonder if this new style of dating is headed in the right direction.

An article in Rolling Stone Magazine titled, “Inside the Awkward World of Millennial Dating,” features the story of a guy named Asher, another millennial just searching for love. He met someone online and they got close quickly, but after a few months, Asher was “ghosted.”

Ghosting refers to a love interest quietly disappearing from an interaction on an online dating site, leaving the other person only to wonder what possibly could’ve gone wrong.

Asher believes this ghosting takes place because people can find more potential somewhere else, or even someone better with just a few more swipes, and they refuse to put their eggs in one basket.

“I think the culture we live in leads to this idea that there could always be someone else out there, so we don’t want to get attached to anyone,” he says in the article. “We don’t want to actually let ourselves fall for anyone because what if someone else better is out there?”

And maybe people are getting ghosted because the other person finally figured out more of who they are as a person after those darn pesky in-person interactions, and they didn’t like what they saw.

Certainly, we are all too familiar with those people who have no problem busting out rant after rant on social media, but then when you see them in person they are a timid bird with nothing to say.

Well, the same thing goes for apps like Tinder.

By dating online, you’re able to present yourself to others in a different way than you would have had you met in person.

With this freedom to create an online identity and also the luxury of hiding behind a screen in the comfort of one’s own home, Millennials seem to find nothing wrong with sharing even their most personal information.

“Our desires are no longer strange; we feel free to discuss all of our preoccupations with sex and dating, no matter how unusual or potentially embarrassing,” Asher said.

This sentiment is supported by a 2012 survey from the University of San Diego, which found that 58 percent of respondents said there was nothing wrong with sex before marriage. Another study from the Archives of Sexual Behavior found that 45 percent of millennials have had casual sex, compared to only 35 percent in 1980.

Of course, there are some who sign up for these online dating apps like Tinder that may be actually looking for love, but chances are most are not. Most people are looking for someone to just talk to or hook up with, and once they get to know one another, they run.

If millennials keep participating in this new-age dating, the ghosting and hook-up culture that is increasingly growing will only get worse.

Certainly, technology has made a lot of things easier for us, but, sadly, it’s only made dating harder. With dating apps complicating and challenging traditional interpersonal relationships, it’s time millennials get out from behind the screens and go out in the world to find love.

Kailey is a senior journalism major.