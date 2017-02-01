Stories and Photos By

Anastasia Kharitonova

staff reporter

Laughter and the scrabbling of feet filled the night as students gathered on the shore of Lake Washington Ship Canal.

Suddenly, a spark of light cut through the darkness. A paper lantern was lit, illuminating the goals and hopes written on its thin walls.

One by one, students celebrating the Lunar New Year lowered their biodegradable lanterns in the water and watched the current carry away their wishes. They also shared jokes about a few lanterns that quickly succumbed to the flames.

The lantern lighting concluded an evening filled with food and scavenger hunting organized by SPU’s International Student Club and Mosaic, a cross-cultural club, to observe the Lunar New Year.

About 25 people gathered in the Collegium on Friday, Jan. 27, to take part in the event.

Gillian Nguyen, a junior psychology major and the president of ISC, said the event was much smaller than a large campus Lunar New Year celebration held two years ago due to a lack of time and club collaboration.

“We didn’t really plan ahead and communicate with each other,” she said. Many clubs that participated previously no longer exist, did not reply or were busy with their own events.

Despite difficulties, Nguyen said she was happy that people showed up because it indicated that they were interested in learning about the Lunar New Year. The club president said that one of her main goals is to help connect international students, many of whom are commuters, with other students on campus.

Strengthening her leadership, maintaining a close relationship with God and applying lessons from psychology to everyday life are some of Nguyen’s top goals for the new year.

“I feel like it’s a new beginning,” she said. “In a way you can say it’s a resolution, but to me, it’s more like a reflection. I take a step back and look at my year.”

On a cloudy Sunday two days later, hundreds gathered for a Lunar New Year festival in International District to reflect on the past and welcome in the year of the rooster.

Confetti, firecrackers, sizzling street food and elusive flashes of dancing dragons energized the attendants, many of whom were sporting lucky shades of red.

Although the event is often called the Chinese New Year, the Lunar New Year is observed in a number of countries, such as Vietnam, North Korea, South Korea and Thailand.

On a central stage in Hing Hay Park, continuous performances celebrated the many cultures involved in the event. Japanese taiko drumming and traditional Korean drumming created a pulsing beat that could be felt blocks away.

Members of The Seattle Choeizan Enkyoji Nichiren Buddhist Temple offered a ShiShi Mai blessing using a lacquered, wooden lion head to bestow protection upon the audience. They also gave out mandarin oranges to the audience.

Martial arts practicers executed elegant, controlled forms, their robes billowing in the wind.

Three dragons, propelled by multiple dancers, brought the festival to a roaring finish as they wove through the crowds, nuzzled squealing children and bounced on the stage in a traditional lion dance.

Emma Bennink, a first-year linguistics student, attended the festival with Professor Xu Bian and classmates from Elementary Mandarin.

For Bennink, learning a language and learning the culture of its speakers go hand in hand.

“We spent most of the day discussing what different Chinese characters meant and how to pronounce them,” Bennink said. “My favorite part of the festival was seeing all the different people there, many of whom spoke languages other than English.”

“Our teacher … told us about different customs from both northern and southern China, explained how to properly eat with chopsticks to those who didn’t know and gave insight to the performers’ costumes and traditional garb,” she added.

The festival also brought home differences between New Year celebrations.

“I think the Lunar New Year seems to hold a lot more tradition and import behind it than the Western New Year,” Bennink said. “There’s a sort of vibe or tension in the air that makes it seem special and long-lasting while the western New Year feels more like an end of year party.”

For Timothy Liu, a junior physiology major of Chinese heritage, the festival held personal significance.

“The Chinese New Year is one of my favorite times of the year,” he said.

Going to the festival in International District, he said, allows him to engage in a celebration he would normally observe with a Chinese community back home in Vancouver, Washington.

“I think it helps me reconnect with my own Chinese heritage and remember other parts of my identity that I don’t embrace every day,” Liu said.

“This year I get to experience all the traditions I heard of but never participated in,” said Liu, referring to traditions such as the lion dance that he never witnessed back home.

Even though these are difficult times for ethnic minorities, Liu hopes that events such as the Lunar New Year can encourage them to embrace who they are culturally.

“When we look at a culture,” he said “it’s important to remember that even though individuals share similar experiences, not everyone shares the same narrative.”