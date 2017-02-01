Inclusion vital for community

Community, community, community.

If you’ve spent even just a day on SPU’s campus, you are sure to have heard that word over and over again.

The idea of a school campus as a community, instead of just an academic environment is one that is found all over private christian schools in an effort to imitate the community that a church is supposed to provide.

This particular aspect of SPU tends to be highlighted by admissions counselors and pamphlets advertising the strengths of this institution.

However, a closer look into SPU’s campus raises the question of what exactly community is and how we can make sure our campus is a community and not a bunch of exclusive cliques.

Here at SPU a person’s main identity is their residence hall, or lack of one.

Everyone knows the different stereotypes of the halls: Ashton as the party hall, Hill being the home-iest, Moyer as the artsy hall and Arnett and Emerson being the halls for those who have a little bit more money than the rest of us.

If you asked most students about these labels that are put on them, many would be quick to agree with the stereotypes and declare their undying love for their hall. Many would also label their dorm as their main source of community and friendships.

However, to those on the outside, those who do not fit into the specific serotype of their dorm, what some see as community others see as cliquey, exclusive behavior.

Being in a residence hall that does not represent one’s beliefs or lifestyle is definitely a strain on establishing friendships.

While this is something that can be found in campuses all across America, Christian or public, exclusivity does seem to be a growing trend among Christians.

This is one of Christianity’s major flaws, that it can be an exclusive group that, in name, accepts everyone but in reality accepts only those who believe their specific values.

This tendency to reject people who are different from them is not necessarily a direct discrimination but could be a way to protect themselves from failing in their faith.

For many Christians, their relationship with God is most important aspect of their life, and they will protect it from people who think or act differently from them.

For those who have been raised in this type of community all their life, these unconscious biases toward people who are different can easily translate and take shape on their college campus. Clinging to a certain type of friend group becomes an instinct, not necessarily a specific desire to exclude people.

This is not a direct criticism of SPU’s residence life, but simply a reminder to make sure that if you have a community surrounding you, it is one that is inclusive of all people and that actively seeks out those who can bring different opinions and experiences to your life.

Sophomore Rachel Lock described community as “the people you do life with.”

“That can be dorm community, floor community, church community, club community etc,” Lock said. “When I think of a good community, I see people who care for each other and lift one another up.”

She also talked about how out of the 19 schools she applied to, SPU’s community stood out to her the most and eventually inspired her to join Hill Hall Council.

“The reason I joined Hall Council was because I wanted to help others realize the potential for deep friendships and community here,” Lock said.

SPU is by no means a perfect campus, and one of the main ways it can grow is through fostering community that isn’t focused around specific traits or limited to specific dorms.

Seeking out diversity of opinions, beliefs and personality types in the people we spend time with can lead to a richer college experience for all.