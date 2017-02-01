Identity fully embraced

Senior Madison Johnson is often asked by strangers if she has cancer.

A Business Administration major, Johnson was diagnosed with Alopecia Areata at age two.

Alopecia Areata is an autoimmune disease where your immune system attacks your hair follicles.

It can range from just a few bald spots to total body hair loss. It is hard for her to remember a time when the disease was not a part of her life.

“Throughout most of elementary school I had one small bald spot at a time, and it kind of moved around,” Johnson said. “But there was only ever one, so I just covered it with hair.”

For some who experience Alopecia, the hair loss can come in phases, and for others it can be permanent. It is not painful, and does not cause health problems other than hair loss. Though there are treatments that can be used, there is no cure for Alopecia.

According to the National Alopecia Areata Foundation the condition affects as many as 6.8 million people in the U.S. alone, affecting men and women equally.

“It’s not really the same with men, because when men have alopecia, they kinda look like Vin Diesel, so it’s not as obvious.” Johnson said.

Around her sophomore year of high school, Johnson’s hair fell out almost entirely.

Johnson shaved what hair she had left. In solidarity, her sister cut off most of her hair as well, and together they combined their hair to make a wig.

“It grew back toward the end of high school and then it fell out a little bit in college,” Johnson said. “And then November of my junior year [of college], it started all falling out, and then it was all gone by December.”

Many assume she is sick and ask about how treatment is going.

“Kids especially are really confused by it; a lot of little kids will be tugging on their mom saying ‘mom, mommy, that girl has no hair,’ and I always wave at them,” Johnson said.

Many times, these people offer Johnson words of encouragement, tell her she is beautiful or give her a hug. These encounters have been dubbed “cancer hugs” by Johnson and her family due to how frequent they happen.

Some people think that Johnson shaved her head to make some sort of statement. “Half the people think I’m sick, and then the other half think that it’s really badass style choice,” Johnson said.

“Strangers treat me differently, in that they’re concerned for me and maybe pity me, but once people know me they don’t treat me any differently,” Johnson said.

Johnson has not worn a wig since high school and embraces herself as she is.

“I feel like it has forced me in a way to be more confident, because the thing that I am most insecure about is immediately obvious to everyone,” Johnson said. “It’s the first thing that people notice

about me.”

With a new self-awareness and acceptance, Johnson can see benefits in what once made her insecure.

“I take such fast showers. It saves me a lot of time, and I have no bad hair days.”