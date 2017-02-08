Hypocrisy of GOP

When political officials run for office, they represent us as the American people.

As our representatives, they have a duty to present a dignified picture of the United States of America to the world. They also have a responsibility to regulate each other via the checks and balances in our government system.

Our two major political parties often regulate each other through political opposition. However, problems arise when one group holds another to a far higher standard than they hold themselves, as observed in this last election.

Political disagreement is by no means inherently bad.

In 1961, the United States invaded Cuba in order to overthrow Fidel Castro. This event, later dubbed the Bay of Pigs invasion, worsened U.S.-Cuban relations and can be causally linked to the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis.

The invasion could have been cancelled; however, few were willing to break up the “good feelings” in the boardroom at the time.

Political disagreement can be taken too far, and sometimes cause the exploitation of a country’s regulatory resources for a certain political party’s gain.

During the 2016 election, the former Secretary of State and presidential candidate Hillary Clinton was investigated, at the opposition’s request, for utilizing a private email server to allegedly transmit classified information. She had already been investigated several times prior for misuse of email servers.

The call for her investigation was initiated by FBI director Jim Comey, arguably in violation of the Hatch Act, a law that prevents federal employees from taking part in political campaigning.

As stewards of our country, FBI directors and other political figures are called to ensure that our highest ranking officials are representing the highest possible level of transparency and fairness. Therefore, support for the investigation of former Secretary Clinton can be argued logically.

Similarly, criticisms of former President Barack Obama that cited his lack of elected experience when he was a promising young senator, can almost seem fair.

Indeed, one would expect the political party that held their opposition to such high standards to produce even more experienced, transparent, dedicated and wise candidates to lead the free world, yes?

That did not end up being the case. This election cycle, a man caught on tape bragging about sexual assault, a man who was accused of such by a dozen women, was elected to the highest office in the world while his own party criticized his opponent for her husband’s marital infidelities.

The same man who harped on his opponent to release her email files and accused former President Barack Obama of not being a true American citizen refuses to release his tax returns and fully sever himself from his international business interests.

This phenomenon is not restricted to the current Commander-in-Chief’s business and personal life. Republicans have often held themselves up as the bastion of true Christianity and the gatekeepers of the true American spirit.

On the contrary, a recent executive order prevents Muslim visa and green-card holders from seven Middle Eastern countries, including Iran, from reentering the United States under any circumstances.

Trump himself is the son and husband of immigrant women. He has employed countless immigrants, though his track record of fair compensation for his business partners is notoriously shoddy.

During his eight years in office, President Obama faced heavy conservative opposition.

Most notably, the GOP blocked his Supreme Court appointment of Merrick Garland when he still had one year left in his presidency. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell mentioned that he feared “democrat obstructionism.”

Certainly, the democratic party is imperfect. As with any group of people, they have their own fits and spurts of corruption, and they have principles they stand firmly to uphold.

However, the values of the Democratic Party do not include stripping vulnerable groups of their civil rights, nor do they include making the largest economy in the world benefit only the wealthiest 10 members, and then claim Christian concern.

Both political parties make war; only one viciously guts veterans’ programs and healthcare programs while sending billions of dollars of taxpayer money to Haliburton and Wall Street.

The GOP can style themselves however they please, but there is something to be said of the blatant, supremely racist hypocrisy of a group claiming to represent a nation of immigrants while hastening to shut the doors of our country to those who seek refuge from unspeakable atrocities and unstable homelands.

Since 1975, absolutely zero Americans have been victims of a terrorist attack in the United States by Middle Eastern refugees from Trump’s banned countries of origin.

Almost every school or church shooting and terrorist attack in this time frame on American soil has been perpetrated by non-recent immigrant white men.

Keeping Americans safe is an honorable goal, but creating scapegoats out of minority groups makes us no better than the Nazis or the North Korean regime. Why don’t all lives matter when discussing Muslim refugees?

The GOP used to be the party of Lincoln, and modern conservatives often tout this piece of trivia as a defense against the label of “racist.”

Here’s a bit of a wakeup call: The political parties changed platforms in the 1960s.

Yes, a conservative signed the Emancipation Proclamation. However, modern conservatives defend police officers that murder black men, women and children on suspicion.

We likewise have conservatives to blame for the defunding of social programs, persecution of actual religious and ethnic minorities and the legalized torture of “conversion therapy.”

It’s interesting to note that whenever a conservative is called out on being racist, sexist, homophobic, anti-Semitic or Islamophobic, they rush to defend themselves with freedom of speech while calling people they’ve attacked “snowflakes.”

For the record, freedom of speech isn’t just for white oppressors.

Alexandria is a sophomore cellular and molecular biology major.