Hall showcase

REVIEW

Hollywood glamour abounded at this year’s Experience Moyer Project, which paid tribute to the huge Hollywood award shows the Oscars, the Grammys and the Emmys.

Students attending dressed to the nines, from boys in ties and coats to girls wearing everything from short party dresses to long, elegant evening gowns.

Inside Moyer Hall, the stairs leading to the first floor were covered by a plastic red carpet, and Moyer residents held microphones to students as they walked inside, asking who they were wearing as if they were really on the red carpet at an award show.

The floors were each given the theme of an award show — first Moyer was the Oscars, second was the Emmys and third was the Grammys.

The rooms on the first floor of Moyer each depicted a different award-winning or nominated movie, with pictures clipped from different movies taped to the hallway walls.

The rooms that weren’t open had their doors ornately decorated — one room had the poster for “La La Land,” an Oscar-nominated movie for this year, painted on butcher paper covering the door with the film’s soundtrack drifting into the hallway from inside.

One of the open rooms took inspiration from the critically acclaimed film, “Silence of the Lambs.”

The door was splashed harshly with red paint to look like blood, and inside reflected a gruesome crime scene, complete with paper-mache blood splattered body parts dangling inside the door and a cheeky dinner set that resembled human remains.

This room belongs to sophomores Eli Hamlin and Anton Taraskin.

“We were thinking through all the movies we liked, and we wanted to do something that won Best Picture, and we were thinking creepy because we’re sadistic weirdos,” Hamlin said with a laugh. “Half the people love it, and the other people won’t walk in.”

“We probably spent, with the paper-mache body parts, [about] 30 hours total,” Hamlin said.

Other rooms had similar intensive details, and every floor presented an impressive level of artistic skill.

One room on the Grammys floor found inspiration in the soundtrack for “Beauty and the Beast,” with a gorgeous, vibrant stained glass rose on the door and large painted cutouts of Belle and the Beast dancing over a rose in a glass covering.

Students even paid attention to the little things — one room’s take on“High School Musical” took the time to write out Troy’s calendar, seen briefly in the movie, on a white board calendar hung on the wall, while another room, for “Law & Order: SVU,” had what appeared to be a body lying under a white sheet in the center of the room.

The performances that took place in the 1.5 lounge were just as intricate as the decor. The trembling of acoustic guitars, tinkling of piano keys and chime of harmonies illustrated the amount of talent that came onstage, to uproarious applause from the captive audience.

One such performer, first-year Kaylah Amis, turned the song “Bad Habit” by The Kooks into a folksy, toe-tapping duet.

Amis had performed in choir for about 10 years, and it showed in the breathy trill of her voice and her expertly crafted harmonies.

“[The song] gets people pumped up but not too pumped up,” Amis said on the decision to perform The Kooks’ song.

Students crowded into the stage area to have a listen, nodding their heads in time to music and emitting loud peals of laughter at comedy acts.

“I love it, it’s great … I love seeing all the talent I didn’t know [about],” sophomore Cailin Dahlin said of the performances.

“It’s poppin’ in here; I like it,” fellow sophomore Keana Fine agreed.

Even students who were just arriving expressed their admiration of the work Moyer residents had done to create the magical, star-studded event.

“I just got here, but it looks really good,” junior Savannah Hadley commented, looking around the crowded first-floor hallway.

And, indeed, it was another carefully crafted, exciting EMP for the books.