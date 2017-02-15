SPU inclusion not so inclusive

In response to Jenna Dennison’s article about Dr. Martin’s featured homily at chapel last week, I have a few comments.

When the parable of the sower is used to highlight the importance of community, may we remember all members of our community. Martin is quoted, “The sower is the Holy Spirit, the seed is the gospel of grace and the soil is the human heart.”

Additionally, referencing Free Methodist bishop B.T. Roberts, he said, “The church’s mission was to focus on the disempowered in our society, especially the victims of political and economic injustice.”

In light of Martin’s comment noting, “the university’s work to promote racial and ethnic diversity over the last 18 months, including the anticipated hiring of the university’s first Vice President of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion,” I ask that all students be accounted for in the name of diversity. I do not believe we are called to a diversity of checked boxes, but one that appreciates, values, learns from, and upholds the dignity of all members of the given community.

In the SPU context, there are populations that will not be seen, heard or supported at the start of the VPDEI’s appointment. The queer community is one of these. Queer student leaders on campus have been told that the office of the VPDEI will focus primarily on race issues and only later tackle those of the queer community.

We cannot wait any longer. SPU is just now talking about race, 60 years after the civil rights movement. At this rate, we could be looking at another 20 years before any progress is made toward full inclusion of the queer community at SPU. Lives are at stake.

In the name of diversity, I ask for SPU, Martin and the board of trustees to evaluate the possibility of full inclusion of queer faculty and staff.

SPU attempts to celebrate and support their queer students, but we are unable to aspire to become faculty or staff members at our own alma mater. That is shameful.

May the Holy Spirit sow the seed of the gospel of grace in our human hearts to treat our brothers, sisters, trans and non-binary siblings as equal, valued and participating members of our community without limits, contracts or expectations regarding practiced sexuality.

May we see each other as human beings deserving of the same love God commands of us. May the church truly focus on the disempowered in our society, especially the victims of political and economic injustice.

These disempowered are Native Peoples, people of color, people with disabilities, women, immigrants, refugees and queer people.

Whether it takes altering our status within the Council for Christian Colleges and Universities, or removing ourselves from our Free Methodist affiliation, SPU will need to make this change in order to survive. I cannot honestly encourage a queer person to attend our university.

It is painful, heart breaking and necessary that I state this simply. Full inclusion of queer faculty and staff will be a cornerstone of the longevity of this institution should it desire to continue being relevant in this century. I’ll finish with Martin’s words, “We need to be about plowing, cultivating and sowing seeds of community, of diversity, of justice and of contemplation.”

Queerness is inescapable, and not accepting queer people is inexcusable.



Caleb is a senior nursing major.