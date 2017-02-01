Food evokes memories

While in a casual lunch conversation, Dr. Jaeil Lee spoke with her colleagues about the importance of understanding and relating with the culture of others.

After some discussion, Lee, a professor of clothing and textiles and the director of SPU’s fashion program, came up with the idea of bringing SPU students together for one day of the year to “taste” the culture of one another.

Lee joined with staff and faculty members to put on SPU’s first “International Student Feast,” held in Eaton Hall on Friday, Jan. 27.

Lee noted that the responses from staff and faculty members were overwhelmingly positive and supportive; all 25 of them contributed a culturally rich meal to the feast.

At the feast, students of all ages as well as faculty and staff members of SPU joined together for a time of fellowship. A line of various dishes, each from a different country, were arrayed on a table on the side of the room. Many of the dishes were completely unfamiliar to those who attended, but were enjoyed nonetheless.

Because the meals contributed were prepared specifically to display the culture of those present, many of them carried great significance and memories.

As Chair of School Counseling, June Hyun chose to create a dish that reflected some of her most positive memories growing up in Korea.

Hyun prepared Japchae for the feast, a rich noodle and vegetable mix. She explained that Japchae is popular for celebrations, specifically birthdays and holidays like the New Year. The dish carries the memory of celebration, so she found it fitting for the event.

Assistant Professor of Chemistry, Minhee Lee also shared a Korean delicacy: Chocolate pies.

“We ate chocolate pies all the time,” Lee said. “I would say almost every Korean has at least eaten one in their lifetime.”

Professor of Clinical Psychology Lynette Bikos and her daughter Tinley Bikos decided to contribute a dish from Turkey.

While in Turkey for a three and a half year study, Bikos investigated the process of adaptation to expatriation.

She noted that, “Living there changed us subtly and profoundly.” Bikos learned how to make different dishes while there, so she prepared a Turkish Shepherd Salad for the feast.

Evette Hackman, retired associate professor for family and consumer sciences, prepared another popular dish. Hackman contributed Kefta, a Syrian hamburger. Since Syrian refugees have fled into Seattle, she has dedicated her time and energy to helping provide them with shelter and jobs as well as assisting with personal needs.

The Syrian dish is near to her heart because of the people it reminds her of and the help that many of them are looking for.

Lee and her colleagues considered this year’s feast a success. They hope to continue the tradition for years to come and will seek the help of the university for more support.

When asked why a feast was the appropriate way to relate to differing cultures, Lee responded with Christ’s example of communion.

She explained that for the last supper Christ gathered his disciples to share the importance of what would happen to Him in the days to come and the importance of continued community.

The “International Student Feast” was originally created for the International community of SPU to share their cultures with the rest of the school, but is now open to all students willing to create a dish and try unfamiliar foods.

Lee said, “We just want to let the International students know that we really care about them and they are a part of [our community].”