Finding unity within diversity

If all matter contributes to a system and systems add up to complete larger systems, then this process, from the entirety of the universe, pared down to the structure of an atom and beyond, is arguably limitless.

This was the premise upon which Randy Woodley argued for the inevitability of community. Woodley, a professor of culture and faith, as well as the director of Intercultural Studies at Portland Seminary (formerly George Fox Evangelical Seminary), spoke at SPU’s Chapel on Tuesday, Jan. 31.

Woodley is a legal descendant of the Keetoowah Cherokee tribe, as well as former pastor, activist and author three times over. More than 25 years of his life have been spent serving Native North American communities.

Woodley went on to say that God himself represents a community, that the natural state of humanity is within a community. Therefore, he said, when a person stands alone for more than a short time, their existence is a vacuum, a show of defiance toward the natural system God has created.

The chapel began with professors and students gathering at the First Free Methodist Church, singing hymns and praying.

“There is nothing singular in the entire multiverse, including you and God,” Woodley said. “We’re all a part of something that’s more than one.”

Chapel was set off by five days filled with both protests against and words of support for the Trump administration’s new immigration policy, which temporarily bans individuals from seven Middle Eastern nations from traveling to the U.S.

Woodley, who said the previous days have been so serious that he could not find his own humor, decided to base his address on the issue.

The concept of shalom, includes peace, harmony and humanity. For its presence to be established there is, Woodley believes, a test of its existence.

That test’s parameters are “how we treat the widows, the orphans and the foreigners.”

While Jesus preached his message in different ways and places and through different people, he remained constant in the spirit of it, said Woodley, which is the concept of shalom.

“God’s DNA is diverse; it’s unity in diversity,” Woodley said.

He contended that colonized America has never been a good place for diversity. Before Europeans arrived, approximately 600 tribes coexisted, mostly peacefully, in their own system of shalom.

Since their arrival, natives have been slaughtered and neutralized in the land that was once rightfully theirs.

Woodley argues that in addition to this, the U.S. has always opposed what it’s called by its critics, “the browning of America,” and criticisms that it has a lack of concern for safety. So it is, he said, with the complaints now.

However, Woodley says that safety is not necessarily afforded to Christians when acting out Christ’s message.

“The cross has never been a safe place,” Woodley said. “It wasn’t a safe place for Jesus and it’s not a safe place for us.”

When asked what he thought of the sermon, first-year seminary student Elisha Bishop responded to the message with solidarity.

“Jesus actually said this, too … that’s really God’s heart: for the foreigner, for the widow and for the orphan,” Bishop said. “It makes it even more clear … also seeing their reaction, (in the Bible) all these people were pissed off at Jesus and wanted to kill him. That’s kind of the reaction of some parts of the church today.”

First-year attendee Joo-An Yoo was inspired by Woodley’s ideas.

“There’s a lot of hurt going on in the world,” Yoo said. “And what we can do as Christians and the followers of Christ is really just … show everyone that we love them, despite … culture, religion, race, ethnicity. I think that God wants us to love everybody equally.”

Yoo’s comments of inclusivity to all those who are in pain relate to how Woodley conclusively defined natural diversity in God’s system of shalom.

“God’s diversity is about seeing through the other person’s eyes,” he said. “You have to be vulnerable, to be willing to be taught to see through other people’s eyes. Diversity is about vulnerability. I believe God is the most vulnerable being there is.”