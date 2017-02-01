Falcons take home win

The Falcons’ four game-losing streak has finally come to an end with three big wins this week.

Beating Northwest Nazarene University Thursday, 68-63, and Central Washington University Saturday, 54-51, and St. Martins last night, 72-51, SPU hopes to keep this momentum going through the rest of the season.

“We lost four in a row, lost to a team we shouldn’t have lost to in Fairbanks, and there was a lot of intentionality on what we needed to do better, making sure every possession counted,” Head Coach Julie Heisey said. “[Since then, we have] made a determined effort to focus on all the little things, whether it’s rebounding, getting stops on defense or holding each other accountable and just making sure offensively we valued every possession.”

On Thursday against Central, free throws clinched it for the Falcons. Seattle Pacific was 81.8 percent from the line, raising their season average to 78 percent.

Junior guard Jordan McPhee hit 12 out of 14 free throws and had a total of 20 points for the game.

Trailing 38-31 at the half, SPU went on an 11-1 run at the beginning of the third quarter to tie things up at 39-39. Julia Haining scored the tying basket before breaking a bone in her foot, which has taken her out for the rest of the season.

“Julia Haining had four points, four rebounds, and one steal in just 11 minutes. She got a lot done in a short amount of time,” Heisey says.

With Haining out, Heisey knows that the team will need to rework their strategy to keep winning.

Up 66-63 with two seconds left, McPhee hit two shots from the line to clinch the win.

On Saturday, defense clutched the win for the Falcons.

“What worked well for us was just staying rooted in our defensive identity, meaning that we work hard to be disruptive on the defensive end,” senior guard Rachel Shim said. “[It’s important] to always come together and keep positive energy high during times where the other team may have momentum.”

Down 38-45 at the start of the fourth quarter, a 13-2 run left the Falcons ahead 51-47 with just under three minutes remaining.

Junior forward Courtney Hollander scored 17 points and 11 rebounds. Junior forward Erica Pagano scored 10 points and Stacey Lukasiewicz scored a season high of nine points.

With the Falcons up 51-50, Shim made an interception at the baseline and a quick pass to Pagano who was immediately fouled. Pagano sunk one of her free throws to raise the lead to 52-50.

Finally, in the last 10 seconds, Hollander made two more free throws, safely securing the win for the Falcons.

“We are continuing to work on our defensive absolutes and challenge one another to be better every day in practice,” Shim said. “We are always working to get better in every aspect.”

Heisey knows, “Every game matters, every possession matters. We have to keep the momentum coming and we cannot stop it because of mental errors. We have to stay sharp.”

SPU will face off against the Montana State Billings on Saturday, Feb. 4 at 6 p.m.

SPU kept their winning streak alive Tuesday against St. Martin’s with a 72-51 win. Out rebounding and outscoring their opponent, the Falcons started off strong and kept that momentum going.